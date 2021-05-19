Miami Beach Welcomes Visitors on Memorial Day Weekend

[Miami Beach] – Memorial Day weekend jets into Miami Beach this year with the return of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, 2021. With thousands of people expected to spend the weekend in Miami Beach, the city will be implementing a comprehensive and coordinated major events plan. As a result, this plan will ensure the safety and enjoyment of visitors and residents alike.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back this year to enjoy one of the country’s largest military air and sea shows,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “This is a terrific way to remember and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for this great nation and those first responders who have stood shoulder to shoulder with our community throughout the pandemic. We also want everyone to know that we will be taking proactive measures to make sure all of our residents and visitors stay safe.”

High Impact Measures

The following special measures will be in effect commencing at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28 through 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021 along the public beach; the MXE mixed used entertainment district (excluding that portion of the MXE district between 73 and 75 streets); and that portion of the CD-2 commercial, medium intensity district between Pennsylvania Avenue and Collins Court from 5 to 16 streets:

Direct or indirect consumption of alcohol on beach property will be prohibited unless specifically authorized by a Special Event Permit or a concession agreement.

Limitations of traffic routes to prohibit vehicular access to non-residents, and permit access only for residents and those patrons and employees of businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.

Capacity limits will be in effect on various segments of the beach to protect the health, safety and public welfare. Additional access will be denied once capacity limits are reached.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar structures on the beach may not be permitted.

The implementation of an LPR Police detail will be utilized on eastbound traffic lanes on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways, and any other access points into the city.

The suspension, or the issuance, of a business tax receipt to promoters for any dance or entertainment events to be held at an alcoholic beverage establishment located in the MXE and CD-2 districts.

The suspension and closure of business entities renting or leasing certain vehicles — including golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles, motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50cc or less and motorized bicycles.

The following additional measures may be imposed as necessary:

Limitations may be placed on live or amplified music.

The citywide suspension and closure of all or part of sidewalk café operations located in the MXE and CD-2 districts each night (including the removal of any sidewalk café furniture).

Traffic Information

To assist with traffic management, an evening traffic loop will be implemented on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights during the holiday weekend beginning at 7 p.m. and will be returning back to normal traffic flow by no later than 5 a.m. each day. The loop directs eastbound traffic on 5 Street to travel northbound on Collins Avenue to 17 Street. From there, traffic is directed westbound to Washington Avenue, then southbound on Washington Avenue to 5 Street. The traffic loop will have barricades to restrict access to residential neighborhoods. Residents can access their neighborhood with a valid photo ID or proof of residency. Please click here to view an image of the traffic loop map.

Residential zones for the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth neighborhoods will be in place each evening from 7 p.m. through 4:30 a.m. starting on Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the visitor checkpoints by taking any of the other residential streets to enter/exit their neighborhood with a valid ID. All other motorists will be able to access the residential zones via checkpoints that will be operated by police and/or security guards. Visitors, delivery persons and ride-booking services like Uber or Lyft should use these entrances.

During hours when the traffic loop is in place, the Miami Beach Trolley service and Miami-Dade County bus service will operate in the southbound and northbound direction along Meridian Avenue between 5 Street and 17 Street in lieu of Collins Avenue. The City’s trolley tracker “Rider Alert” feature will be updated as needed to reflect service changes and important updates. Signs will be posted at all current bus and trolley stops on Collins Avenue advising passengers of the temporary service relocation to Meridian Avenue.

Beginning on Friday through Sunday evenings starting at 10 p.m., License Plate Readers (LPRs) will also be deployed on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways. To accommodate these LPRs, the MacArthur Causeway will only have one eastbound lane open for travel and the Julia Tuttle Causeway will have two eastbound lanes open. LPRs will also be deployed Thursday evening along the 5 Street corridor and Monday evening along the 5 Street and 41 Street corridors to screen incoming traffic.

Parking Information

Effective Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m., a flat parking rate of $20 per vehicle will be imposed at all city parking garages in the Art Deco Cultural District (ADCD) except for access card holders and residents. This includes garages at 7 Street and Collins Avenue, 12 Street and Washington Avenue, 13 Street and Collins Avenue as well as the Anchor Garage on 16 Street. The $20 rate is good for a single entrance and exit. No in/out will be permitted.

On-street parking will be prohibited along Collins and Washington avenues in the ADCD. On-street parking between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive and 5 and 15 streets will only be available to residents with a Residential Zone 5 parking permit.

Use the free, Park Me—Miami Beach app to find parking near the events. Please don’t circle the block looking for parking. The mobile app shows you available parking and rates for lots and garages, including real-time capacity information for certain facilities.

There are numerous ways to get around Miami Beach on public transportation once you arrive, including free Miami Beach trolleys and Citi Bike.

Free Parking Shuttles

The city will provide specially marked Miami Beach Trolleys and Freebees to and from four designated event parking garage locations. Three locations will be served by trolleys while the remaining location will be served by Freebee. Look for the special parking shuttle identification signs prior to boarding.

Parking shuttles will run on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at intervals of approximately 15 minutes.

Trolleys will pickup and drop-off passengers at Collins Avenue and 11 Street for the following parking garage locations:

Pickup for parking garage at 41 Street and Sheridan Avenue use Trolley Stop #219 at Sheridan Avenue and 41 Street.

Pickup for parking garage at 23 Street and Liberty Avenue use Trolley Stop #194 at 23 Street and Liberty Avenue.

Pickup for the 17 Street parking garage, Pennsylvania Avenue parking garage, and City Hall parking garage use Trolley Stop #200 at 17 Street and Convention Center Drive.

Freebee will pickup and drop-off passengers at the 5 Street Garage. Use Trolley Stop 113 at 6 Street and Lenox Avenue for drop-off at 10 Street between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive.

Anyone who parks at the 5 Street Garage can also use the regular SOBE Trolley Loops (A or B) to take them to Collins Avenue and 11 Street. MB Trolley tracker is available here.

Staffing

Miami Beach Police will be working 12-hour shifts with an Alpha/Bravo staffing configuration. Several neighboring police agencies will be assisting MBPD with crowd control, including Coral Gables PD, Fort Lauderdale PD, Miami-Dade County PD and Miami-Dade County School PD. Miami Beach Fire and Ocean Rescue will also have augmented staffing throughout the weekend.

Over 150 friendly Goodwill Ambassadors wearing branded T-shirts will be deployed throughout the Art Deco Cultural District (ADCD) to answer visitor questions and provide directions.

Events

The holiday weekend event lineup is as follows:

Thursday, May 27

FIU MFA Berkowitz Scholarship Recipient Exhibition

Exhibition on display from May 27 – July 2, 2021

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios | 1618 Washington Avenue

Featuring FIU CARTA MFA Students, John Colon, Brandi Long, Claudia Newman, Emma Ortiz, Elizabeth Pino and Diego Waisman.

Saturday, May 29

“Beat the Gym”

9 a.m. or 12 p.m. | 1111 Lincoln Road, 3rd Floor

Free workout with registration here

Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Ticketed Beach Club | 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | East of Lummus Park between 10 to 14 streets

Free and open to the Public Display Village | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Ocean Drive between 10 and 15 streets

Beach viewing from 1 to 21 streets | 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

www.usasalute.com



City of Miami Beach Kids Fun Zone

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Ocean Drive and Lummus Park between 12 and 13 streets

Children and their parents can participate in themed arts and crafts, fitness, relay races, face painting and the opportunity to write letters to our service members.

City of Miami Beach K.I.D.S. (Kid ID Station)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lummus Park at Fifth, 8, 10 and 13 streets

Miami Beach Police personnel will host a wristband ID program for children and adults with special needs. This free program aims to give parents, guardians and caretakers greater peace of mind. Children and adults with special needs will receive a free ID wristband with their name, guardian’s name and contact information. The stations will be located in City of Miami Beach tents staffed by Goodwill Ambassadors. Look for portable signs in front of the tents. The Goodwill Ambassadors will maintain a spreadsheet with the names of each child or adult who registers. The K.I.D.S. program is open to both visitors and residents.

Euclid Oval Brunch Time Performance

J. Howard & The Experience (R&B, Jazz Fusion) | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Lincoln Road and Euclid Avenue

Sunday, May 30

“Warrior Flow Yoga”

9:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. | 1111 Lincoln Road, 7th Floor

Free yoga with registration here



Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Ticketed Beach Club | 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | East of Lummus Park between 10 to 14 streets

Free and open to the Public Display Village | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Ocean Drive between 10 and 15 streets

Beach viewing from 1 to 21 streets | 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

www.usasalute.com

Lincoln Road Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lincoln Road between Washington Avenue and Meridian Avenue

www.lincolnrd.com/events-onlincoln/

Euclid Oval Brunch Time Performance

Mo Jo Ike & Vail Woods (Blues, Soul & Gospel) | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Lincoln Road and Euclid Avenue

City of Miami Beach Kids Fun Zone

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Ocean Drive and Lummus Park between 12 and 13 streets

Children and their parents can participate in themed arts and crafts, fitness, relay races, and face painting. Plus, the opportunity to write letters to our service members.

City of Miami Beach K.I.D.S. (Kid ID Station)

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lummus Park at Fifth, 8, 10 and 12 streets

Miami Beach Police personnel will host a wristband ID program for children and adults with special needs. This free program aims to give parents, guardians and caretakers greater peace of mind. Children and adults with special needs will receive a free ID wristband with their name, guardian’s name and contact information. The stations will be located in City of Miami Beach tents staffed by Goodwill Ambassadors. Look for portable signs in front of the tents. The Goodwill Ambassadors will maintain a spreadsheet with the names of each child or adult who registers. The K.I.D.S. program is open to both visitors and residents.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Commemoration at Miami Beach Police Headquarters

3 p.m. | Miami Beach Police Station, 1100 Washington Ave.

The City of Miami Beach, in partnership with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 3559 Miami Beach posts, pays tribute to the memory of the men and women who fought and died for freedom with a wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute this Memorial Day. The ceremony will take place at the War Memorial Cenotaph in front of MBPD Headquarters.