Miami-based Jamaican Sorrel Brand Launches

MIAMI – Holiday season in Jamaica is not complete without sorrel, a vibrant, spiced hibiscus drink steeped in family tradition. This year, Kingston Imperial Spirits brings that iconic flavor to the U.S. with Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur. It is now available at premium retailers in Florida and online nationwide.

Double Gold Wins at International Spirits Competition

Earlier this year, the liqueur earned two Gold Medals, including Best Floral Liqueur, at the 2025 New Orleans Spirits Competition. This international judging event was presented during Tales of the Cocktail™.

With Caribbean flavors rising across U.S. cocktail culture, the Florida rollout brings one of Jamaica’s most iconic ingredients to a major hospitality market. This occurs at the height of the holiday season. As the only authentic Jamaican sorrel liqueur available in the United States, Kingston Imperial introduces a category rooted in centuries of Jamaican culinary tradition.

Jamaica Sorrel: A Festive Holiday Tradition

Sorrel (Hibiscus sabdariffa) has been part of Jamaican life for more than three centuries. Brought from West Africa, it was first documented in Jamaica in 1707. It was widely known as “Jamaica sorrel” by the 1780s.

Traditionally steeped with ginger and spices, sorrel became a symbol of celebration, homecoming, and matriarchal hospitality. Long before it was associated with Christmas, it was a survival plant. Its preparation carried ancestral knowledge forward.

Kingston Imperial’s liqueur draws on this heritage, translating a historic flavor tradition into a refined, modern spirit.

Made with Jamaican-grown sorrel, fresh ginger, and warm island spices, the liqueur offers a vibrant crimson color, layered floral aromatics, bright acidity, and a warm ginger finish. It contains no artificial flavors or colors and is bottled at 17% ABV in a premium 750ml format.

New Orleans Spirits Competition

Judges at the New Orleans Spirits Competition described it as “exemplary in every way… no notes” and “a delight — I would absolutely buy the last bottle, even if someone’s grandmother was hunting for it in the next aisle.”

Florida’s bars and retailers have already begun incorporating Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur into signature cocktails and modern bar programs. Its versatility allows bartenders to use it as a vibrant modifier across a wide range of builds—whether served neat, over ice, or integrated into contemporary and classic cocktails alike.

Kingston Imperial Spirits

The rollout marks Kingston Imperial Spirits’ most significant U.S. expansion to date. It reflects the growing national appetite for culturally rooted flavor-forward spirits.

In addition to its in-store launch in Florida, Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur is available nationwide online through Thirstie-enabled states. This allows consumers across the country to order directly via KingstonImperialSpirits.com.

Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur

ABV: 17%

Format: 750ml

MSRP: $49.99

Availability: Premium retailers, bars, and hotel venues throughout Florida. Also nationwide online via Thirstie in participating states. Consumers can purchase Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur at premium retailers statewide or online nationally at Thirstie-supported states.

For online purchasing, availability updates, and cocktail recipes follow @KingstonImperialSpirits