Miami AI Hackathon & Buildersgiving Luncheon

MIAMI — Bring an idea and build something at the Miami AI Hackathon and Buildersgiving gratitude luncheon on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Miami Dade College. The in-person event welcomes South Florida developers, founders, students, designers and business professionals to create an AI agent, application or automated workflow with Mel and ElevenLabs.

Hosted by Agentic Day with Mel and ElevenLabs, the gathering combines hands-on AI building, collaboration and a Thanksgiving-season gratitude luncheon. Come solo or bring a team. All experience levels are welcome.

Event Details

Event: Miami AI Hackathon and Buildersgiving gratitude luncheon

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Location: Miami Dade College, 300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132

Format: In person

Who can attend: Developers, founders, students, designers and business professionals; all experience levels welcome

Schedule and room: To be shared with registered participants

Build, Collaborate and Share a Meal

Explore AI agents, application development and workflow automation while connecting with fellow builders. The Buildersgiving luncheon offers an opportunity to share a meal and celebrate the people who support the builder community.

Registration

Register for the Miami AI Hackathon and Buildersgiving luncheon. Registration is subject to host approval.