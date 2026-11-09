Miami AI Hackathon & Buildersgiving Luncheon
MIAMI — Bring an idea and build something at the Miami AI Hackathon and Buildersgiving gratitude luncheon on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Miami Dade College. The in-person event welcomes South Florida developers, founders, students, designers and business professionals to create an AI agent, application or automated workflow with Mel and ElevenLabs.
Hosted by Agentic Day with Mel and ElevenLabs, the gathering combines hands-on AI building, collaboration and a Thanksgiving-season gratitude luncheon. Come solo or bring a team. All experience levels are welcome.
Event Details
Event: Miami AI Hackathon and Buildersgiving gratitude luncheon
Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Location: Miami Dade College, 300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
Format: In person
Who can attend: Developers, founders, students, designers and business professionals; all experience levels welcome
Schedule and room: To be shared with registered participants
Build, Collaborate and Share a Meal
Explore AI agents, application development and workflow automation while connecting with fellow builders. The Buildersgiving luncheon offers an opportunity to share a meal and celebrate the people who support the builder community.
Registration
Register for the Miami AI Hackathon and Buildersgiving luncheon. Registration is subject to host approval.