Miami Advances as Possible World Cup Host City

[MIAMI] – FIFA representatives met virtually with Miami bid officials pursuing the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier today to discuss the logistics and operations of Hard Rock Stadium. The group reviewed the Stadium’s infrastructure, commercial potential, sustainability, overall fan experience, and prior human rights initiatives.

Miami on the Shortlist

The meeting is an important step forward in FIFA’s process to consider Miami as one of the potential host cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for the 2026 competition. Miami is on a shortlist of 17 cities vying to be a host. The city is boasting a #1 in the nation rank for 2018 FIFA World Cup viewership. Miami also hosted El Clasico Miami in 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium. As a result they generated $15M in ticket sales and becoming the highest grossing soccer game in U.S. history.

“Miami is uniquely positioned to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I am thrilled we are moving forward in the selection process,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “As a top soccer destination, a world leader in hosting major events, and home to a diverse, international community, Miami is the perfect place to host FIFA’s first World Cup in North America in over 32 years.”

Hosting Major Events

“After our record-breaking eleventh Super Bowl in 2020, and a College Football National Championship Game in 2021, Miami is ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said William D. Talbert III, CDME, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “With five major convention centers, nine sporting/event venues and an endless amount of warm weather, Greater Miami offers everything fans can ask for. We are thrilled to be a top finalist in the 2026 World Cup selection process. In addition, we look forward to working closely with our partners at U.S. Soccer and FIFA.”

Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Accreditation. The Stadium upholds a gold standard for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. Along with the ability to accommodate an overall capacity of 65,320 ticketholders. The GBAC is a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. Furthermore, Hard Rock Stadium is a leader in sustainability efforts. Hard Rock Stadium is the perfect venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said Todd Boyan, Senior Vice President, Stadium Operations of Hard Rock Stadium. “We look forward to welcoming FIFA to Miami later this year. Best of all, we can show them first-hand the leading-edge technology and first-class amenities we have to offer at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Next Steps

The next steps in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Selection Process include an in-person site visit. This is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021. A final decision on host cities expected by the end of the year.