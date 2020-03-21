// // //

//

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – A message from Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Garvin Medera to Customers:

As a result of decisions today by the governments of Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica to halt all international commercial flights, there are a number of imminent changes to our services:

Jamaica – all Caribbean Airlines passenger services will cease by midnight on Saturday 21st March

– all Caribbean Airlines passenger services will cease by midnight on Saturday 21st March Trinidad – all other international Caribbean Airlines passenger services will cease by midnight on Sunday 22nd March

– all other international Caribbean Airlines passenger services will cease by midnight on Sunday 22nd March Services between Trinidad and Tobago will continue to operate on an adjusted frequency schedule

If you have a booking on an affected service, there is no need to contact our call center at this time. Your booking will be automatically cancelled and there is no need to take any further action.

Once it is announced that international services can resume, you will be able to contact us regarding rebooking and we would waive any applicable change fees at that time.

Further details about rebooking COVID-19 affected flights will be made available in due course. For any further information and updates about services and COVID-19 please check our website (www.caribbean-airlines.com).

I’m sorry for any disruption caused to passengers from these changes, which were not in our control. Thank you for your continued support and understanding. I will keep you up to date about any further developments.

Best regards,

Garvin

Garvin Medera

CEO and all the team at Caribbean Airlines