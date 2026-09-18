Men’s Wellness Retreat Returns With a Call for Men to RESET, RECONNECT and RENEW

Professional men are being encouraged to make a deliberate decision to show up for themselves as the Men’s Wellness Retreat returns for its fourth staging under the theme “RESET. RECONNECT. RENEW.”

The October 1–4 retreat is designed to provide men with an opportunity to step away from the demands, expectations and noise of everyday life. It also creates intentional space for rest, reflection, connection, growth and renewal.

For Hunt, the retreat is rooted in a simple but important belief: men deserve the opportunity to prioritize their own well-being.

“This retreat was created with one simple belief and that is men deserve space to take care of themselves, too,” Hunt said.

That message is particularly relevant for professional men who often find themselves balancing demanding careers, family responsibilities, relationships and societal expectations. At the same time, they place their own emotional and personal needs on the back burner.

The retreat offers a different approach: one that encourages men to pause, reflect and reconnect without the pressure of having to arrive with all the answers.

“You don’t have to arrive with everything figured out. You don’t have to be ‘the strong one.’ You don’t have to perform. You don’t have to have the right words,” Hunt stated.

His invitation to participants is simple: “Sign up and come as you are.”

Personal Wellness

Over the course of the four-day experience, participants will be encouraged to create meaningful space for themselves while exploring areas of personal wellness, relationships, purpose, emotional well-being and personal growth.

The goal is not simply to provide men with a temporary escape. Instead, it encourages intentional reflection that can influence how they return to their everyday lives.

“The weekend belongs to you,” Hunt said, adding, “Our hope is that you leave the retreat feeling more connected to yourself, more connected to your purpose, and more intentional about the life you want to live.”

The retreat also reflects Hunt’s broader philosophy about wellness.

As founder of Therapy For You, a practice focused on relationship counseling and psychosexual therapy, Hunt works at the intersection of emotional, relational and sexual well-being. As a therapist, educator and facilitator, he is passionate about helping people develop healthier relationships with themselves and others.

For Hunt, wellness extends well beyond simply being free from problems. He believes it encompasses the ability to understand oneself, nurture meaningful relationships, care for the body and mind, pursue purpose, experience pleasure and joy, and ultimately create a life that feels authentic. That philosophy is at the heart of the Men’s Wellness Retreat.

Now entering its fourth staging and expanding into Georgia for the first time, the retreat represents an invitation for men to press pause on the constant demands of life and make themselves a priority.

For four days, the focus shifts from what men are expected to do for everyone else to what they can intentionally do for themselves. RESET. RECONNECT. RENEW.

And, according to Hunt, the first step is simply deciding to show up.