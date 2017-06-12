By June 12, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Meet Your Newly Elected Jamaica Diaspora Board Representatives

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board election processes for the West/Mid-West, Southern and Northeast regions are now complete.

Jamaicans and those of Jamaican descent living in these regions were invited to participate in this important process by reviewing candidate bios and casting votes for their chosen candidate.

The candidate who secures the majority of votes is declared the duly elected Diaspora Advisory Board Representative. The candidate with the second most votes is declared the Alternate Advisory Board Member.

Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Representatives
  • Northeast Region 
Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member Akelia Lawrence-Maitland

Diaspora Advisory Board Member
Akelia Lawrence-Maitland

Alternate Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member Ronald Ingleton

Alternate Diaspora Advisory Board Member
Ronald Ingleton

  • Southern Region 
Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member Wayne C. Golding, Sr., Esq.

Diaspora Advisory Board Member
Wayne C. Golding, Sr., Esq.

 

Alternate Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member Oliver Falloon-Reid

Alternate Diaspora Advisory Board Member
Oliver Falloon-Reid

  • West/Midwest Region 
Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member Dr. Rupert Francis

Diaspora Advisory Board Member
Dr. Rupert Francis

Alternate Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member Marie Kellier

Alternate Diaspora Advisory Board Member
Marie Kellier

The Diaspora Advisory Board arose out of the first Biennial Diaspora Conference held in Kingston, Jamaica in 2004. The Advisory Board represents the interests of Jamaica Diaspora populated communities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

