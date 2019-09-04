Mayor Bien-Aime Leads the North Miami Mayor and Council Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort

North Miami – On Tuesday, September 3rd the City of North Miami’s Mayor and Council launched a special relief effort for victims of Hurricane Dorian, which ravaged parts of the Bahamas.

Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, Vice Mayor Carol Keys, Esq., District 2, Councilman Scott Galvin, District 1, Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin, District 3 and Councilman Alix Desulme, District 4, are collaborating to lend assistance to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The elected officials are asking everyone to join them in this effort and help to support Bahamians affected by this natural disaster.

Requested items include dry food, baby supplies, diapers, powered formula, baby food, tarps for shelters, portable water filter system, can openers, school supplies, cot beds, solar powered fan, mosquito spray, sunscreen, first aid items, flashlight, batteries, small generators, blankets and hygiene kits.

The City is unable to receive donated clothing or money.

For additional information on this relief effort, please contact the Office of Mayor and Council at 305-895-9818.