“Maxine Reyes’ “If Yu Waan Good”, a Feel-Good Song About the Importance of Resilience

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – When she flew to Atlanta for a recent recording session with producer Chris Davis, Maxine Reyes found herself in a unique situation. She had never met him and the song they were to collaborate on, was not even drafted.

But the Jamaican singer’s military background prepared her for the unexpected and If yu Waan Good was written and recorded in a matter of hours. It was released on February 10.

“I’m excited about this one because I met the producer for the first time, wrote the song with him and recorded it at the same time. I remember being tired as I flew into Atlanta an hour prior to the studio session, but I was there to work so I immediately went into soldier mode!” she recalled.

If yu Waan Good is about the importance of resilience, something the Kingston-born Reyes learned a lot about during 22 years of service in the US Army and Navy. The song’s title refers to the Jamaican proverb that, ‘if yu waan good, yuh nose haffi run’ which in standard English, means, ‘if you want something badly you have to work hard for it’.

Davis also played all instruments on the track which was released on February 10.

“This song speaks to the masses about pursuing what your heart desires. It encourages you not to give up on your dreams although there may be times when you don’t see the light, you have to keep pushing forward and upward,” said Reyes.

Before joining the military, Reyes attended school in Cooper City and Miramar. She grew up in a musical family, with her father and stepfather both musicians; Reyes’ mother, aunts and several cousins are competent singers.

She went into music once leaving the military. Reyes’ previous songs include Victory is Yours and Joy Unspeakable. She recently covered Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is (done as I Wanna Know What Love Is) with her 14 year-old daughter Victoria.