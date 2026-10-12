Max Wayne, Starr Trilli Drop ‘What A Gwan’ Dancehall Remix

NEW YORK, NY – From different countries and cultures, Max Wayne of Jamaica and Starr Trilli from The Bahamas found common ground on “What A Gwan”. This collaboration has rocked dancehall radio in the tri-state area.

Produced by King Barka Productions, the song is a remix to a solo track Max Wayne released in 2025. Confident of it doing better with a female presence, he sought a suitable partner on social media and found Starr Trilli on TikTok.

Johnny Wonder, a New York-based music producer, pitched the What A Gwan remix to the Universal Music Group which has promoted the song in urban markets.

“Wi jus’ want to thank the people who help with the promotion like Bobby Konders, General Pink Panther, King Movement Radio, Link Up Online Radio and DJ Sexy from The Bahamas. They helped make this possible,” said Max Wayne, who is originally from Spanish Town, Jamaica’s first capital.

Konders and General Pink Panther are two of the most influential figures in the tri-state area’s dancehall-reggae scene. The former is a Polish-American who is a mainstay of the Hot97 radio station. This station introduced many dancehall songs to the pop mainstream during the 1990s.

General Pink Panther made his name as chief selector on the Black Kat sound system in New York.

Starr Trilli, who is from Freeport, Grand Bahama, previously released hip hop songs. What A Gwan is her first crack at dancehall music.