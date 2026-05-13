Masters Cricket Tournament Fuels Grenada’s Economy

St. George’s, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the successful hosting of the Pure Grenada Masters Cricket Tournament.

The week-long event welcomed 60 visiting participants across four regional teams. This included the West Indies Masters, Trinidad’s Munroe Road Masters, Guyana’s North Soesdyke, and Barbados’ AMAAS Masters. They were competing alongside two local teams, Spice Isle Masters 1 and Spice Isle Masters 2.

Masters Cricket Tournament Champions

The tournament concluded with Guyana’s North Soesdyke claiming the championship title. Trinidad’s Munroe Road Masters finished as runners-up. As a result,it proved to be a spirited celebration of Caribbean cricket.

“The Pure Grenada Masters Cricket Tournament is a shining example of how sports tourism can fuel our local economy and showcase our island’s hospitality,” noted Stacey Liburd, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “By blending competition with strategic partnerships, we are creating meaningful experiences that benefit our service sectors and keep Grenada’s tourism momentum strong throughout the year.”

Economic Catalyst for Grenada

Beyond the competition, the tournament served as a significant economic catalyst for the island. The increase in visiting participants drove strong activity in the local economy. It boosted growth in hospitality, dining, and other tourism sectors.

To further amplify the reach, a consumer pop-up was held on the final day, bringing local brands and businesses face-to-face with tournament guests in a vibrant marketplace setting.

“As we continue to deploy our 2026 strategy, we remain fully committed to positioning Grenada as a sports tourism destination,” said Tornia Charles, Chief Marketing Officer at the GTA. “Our aim of achieving this goal goes beyond just hosting; we intend to create a lasting impact for all Grenadians who benefit from visitors coming to our shores.”

Looking ahead, the GTA sees strong potential to build Masters Cricket into an annual fixture. The Authority will work on expanding team participation and growing spectator engagement. Furthermore, they plan to deepen the integration of cultural experiences and local business activations.

Voluntourism, fan packages, and new sponsorship opportunities are ahead as Grenada works to become a top choice. Additionally, it aims to host regional and international sporting events.