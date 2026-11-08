Martinique-born UCF student selected for Harvard conference

Elio Balthazar, founder of Caribbean student network Caribico, was among 49 undergraduates selected for the public policy program.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elio Balthazar, a Martinique-born junior at the University of Central Florida, was among 49 undergraduates selected for Harvard Kennedy School’s Public Policy Leadership Conference, according to a news release announcing his participation.

The political science student attended the fully funded conference Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The release said the program accepted 9% of applicants.

Harvard program explores public policy careers

The Public Policy Leadership Conference introduces undergraduates to graduate study and careers in public policy. Harvard Kennedy School says it covers participants’ flights, local transportation, lodging and meals.

The program also connects students with Harvard faculty, staff and graduate students and provides information about scholarships and fellowships for graduate study.

From Martinique to Central Florida

Balthazar spent his first eight years in Fort-de-France, Martinique, and the next three in the Dominican Republic. He later attended Valencia College in Central Florida before transferring to UCF’s Burnett Honors College.

He also represented UCF at the Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He was UCF’s only delegate.

Caribico connects Caribbean university students

In 2025, Balthazar founded Caribico, a nonprofit network of Caribbean student organizations. The organization has a network has more than 10 university chapters, spanning U.S. campuses and institutions including the University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

Caribico publishes in English, French, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Dutch. Balthazar also works with the Association of Caribbean States in Port of Spain, the release said.

“Growing up between Martinique and the Dominican Republic, I saw the Caribbean as one region before I ever studied it,” Balthazar said in the release. “That’s why I built Caribico, and it’s why I want more Caribbean students at places such as Harvard and West Point.”

His goal is to encourage a more globally competitive next generation of Caribbean students, according to the release.