Business

Martinique-born UCF student selected for Harvard conference

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News49 seconds ago
0 4 1 minute read

Elio Balthazar, founder of Caribbean student network Caribico, was among 49 undergraduates selected for the public policy program.

 

Elio Balthazar: Havard Public Policy Leadership Conference
Elio Balthazar

 

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elio Balthazar, a Martinique-born junior at the University of Central Florida, was among 49 undergraduates selected for Harvard Kennedy School’s Public Policy Leadership Conference, according to a news release announcing his participation.

The political science student attended the fully funded conference Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The release said the program accepted 9% of applicants.

Harvard program explores public policy careers

The Public Policy Leadership Conference introduces undergraduates to graduate study and careers in public policy. Harvard Kennedy School says it covers participants’ flights, local transportation, lodging and meals.

The program also connects students with Harvard faculty, staff and graduate students and provides information about scholarships and fellowships for graduate study.

From Martinique to Central Florida

Balthazar spent his first eight years in Fort-de-France, Martinique, and the next three in the Dominican Republic. He later attended Valencia College in Central Florida before transferring to UCF’s Burnett Honors College.

He also represented UCF at the Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He was UCF’s only delegate.

Caribico connects Caribbean university students

In 2025, Balthazar founded Caribico, a nonprofit network of Caribbean student organizations. The organization has a network has more than 10 university chapters, spanning U.S. campuses and institutions including the University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

Caribico publishes in English, French, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Dutch. Balthazar also works with the Association of Caribbean States in Port of Spain, the release said.

Elio Balthazar
Elio Balthazar

“Growing up between Martinique and the Dominican Republic, I saw the Caribbean as one region before I ever studied it,” Balthazar said in the release. “That’s why I built Caribico, and it’s why I want more Caribbean students at places such as Harvard and West Point.”

His goal is to encourage a more globally competitive next generation of Caribbean students, according to the release.

Apply Now: GraceKennedy Jamaica Internship Deadline Nears

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News49 seconds ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Economic crisis forcing shoppers to use the internet

November 21, 2008
Why Is Validating Phone Numbers Important for Business Success

Why Is Validating Phone Numbers Important for Business Success?

August 30, 2023

St. Kitts and Nevis sets date for National Economic Growth Forum

February 9, 2011
JTB Marketing Blitz in New York City

Jamaica Tourist Board Holds Marketing Blitz in New York

April 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button