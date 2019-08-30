Marlon Hill Advises, Be Prepared, Have a Plan for Hurricane Dorian

SOUTH FLORIDA – As Hurricane Dorian makes its way through the Caribbean region, I wanted to send you a reminder about resources that are available in the Miami /South Florida area.

While the storm remains miles away, we know that preparation is extremely important because forecasts can change quickly.

“Because of the uncertainty in the track of this storm, every resident along the East Coast needs to be ready.” Jared Moskowitz, Florida Emergency Management Director

For up to date information

Download the ReadyMDC App by Miami-Dade County, follow FEMA on social media, and try to have a battery-operated radio available in case power goes out.

For the latest updates go to the National Hurricane Website. Miami-Dade County residents can also sign up for the Emergency Alert System notifications.

Stay prepared and know your evacuation plan

Have a clear Family Emergency Plan, which everyone knows, that gets your family to safety if evacuation is necessary. For information about shelters close to you, visit the Red Cross’ website or text SHELTER and your zip code to 43362.

Pick up a hurricane guide at your nearest location here.

If you or someone you know has any special needs, please visit this website or call 305-513-7700.

Stock up on essential items

Prepare an Emergency Supply Kit that has essential items such as water, prescriptions, important documents, non-perishable foods, and batteries.

I encourage everyone to check out the online resources included in this email to ensure you are prepared and informed. You can access FEMA’s hurricane website at Ready.gov/hurricanes, and Florida’s emergency management division at FloridaDisaster.org. Miami-Dade County also has information here.

Please reach out to me directly if you need help accessing any resources at 305-244-4456 or marlon@marlonhill.com. Stay safe!

