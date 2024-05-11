Miami Marlins Haitian Heritage Game Celebrates Rich Contributions in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Haitian American Chamber of Commerce (HAMCC) is proud to announce the Marlins Haitian Heritage Game, scheduled for May 19th, 2024, at 1:40 PM. The Marlins Haitian Heritage Game is more than just a baseball game; it is a celebration of the vibrant spirit and resilience of the Haitian people. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Haitian culture and community pride at the Marlins Haitian Heritage Game! Tickets are available for purchase online when you visit http://www.marlins.com/haitian

For group tickets, please visit contact Kendel Parkinson-Olivares at [email protected]

“We are thrilled to partner with the Miami Marlins to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month and showcase the cultural richness and diversity of the Haitian community in South Florida” said Nadia Assad, Community Relations Director of HAAMCC. The Marlins Haitian Heritage Game is a testament to the strength, resilience, and contributions of the Haitian-American community, and we are proud to be a part of this special event and bring young Haitians to experience a moment of unity and solidary during the game.

The Marlins Haitian Heritage Game will feature pre-game festivities with DJ Rashad Taleb, and special recognitions honoring individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the Haitian community. T-shirt distribution is based on a first-come-first-served basis and will be available for pick up from when gates open at 12:00PM until the end of the 4th inning. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a thrilling baseball game as the Marlins take on the New York Mets.

“We invite the entire community to join us for this special celebration of Haitian culture and heritage“, added Mr. Donaus. The Marlins Haitian Heritage Game is an opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our shared heritage with the Caribbean Community, and build a stronger, more inclusive community.