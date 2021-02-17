Marketplace Mural at Bravo Supermarket in Historic Miramar to be Unveiled

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar will unveil its marketplace mural at Bravo Supermarket in the historic section of Miramar on Saturday, February 20, 2021. The mural will adorn the fascia of the building facing Miramar Parkway.

Local artists in the tri-county area were invited to submit their art entries for consideration under the theme Marketplace. Specifically, the art was to reflect the vibrant and diverse cultural make-up of the City. The community was invited to vote for the winner who was selected from 4 finalists. As a result, over 600 votes were cast by residents online and in-store.

Visual Artist Ivan Roque

Ivan Roque is a visual street artist from Miami. He was selected for his intriguing submission which uses vibrant color compositions to showcase a diverse variety of food sources. Roque was recognized at the Miramar Commission Meeting at City Hall on February 3, 2021. In addition, he was presented with a check for $300.

Art in Public Places Ordinance

The mural is the result of an Art in Public Places Ordinance put forward by Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis which advocates for adding public art city-wide.

Commissioner Davis stated, “We are very grateful to have partnered with Bravo Supermarket to make this beautiful art installation a reality in the historic Miramar neighborhood. Bravo provides a unique location to put the City’s diversity on display.”

Miramar Cultural Center’s Botanical Garden

Director of Cultural Affairs at the Miramar Cultural Center, Camasha Cevieux added, “Art and culture is an important part of the quality of life that our residents have come to expect in the City of Miramar. We are excited to once again showcase the unique talent of Ivan Roque. Most importantly, his work truly represents the Caribbean and Hispanic cultures. His winning artwork depicts some of the very ingredients that our residents shop for at Bravo.”

Ivan Roque’s work is also featured at the Miramar Cultural Center’s Botanical Garden where one of the four building’s architectural cathedral arches serve as the canvas for his piece depicting Hispanic Heritage. All the murals pay tribute to the array of cultures that have shaped the city’s arts and culture landscape.

Click here to learn more about the City’s Art in Public Places and to learn more about activities celebrating Black History Month.