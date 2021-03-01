Marketing Techniques For Mattress Retailers To Increase Sales and Profits

To get higher sales and profits, mattress retailers are coming with new trends on a regular basis. These trends are generally seen in the form of introduction of different types of mattress materials, and technologies to improvise the comfort of people.

If you own a mattress business, then you must learn about the different trends in the mattress industry. It will help you formulate the most effective mattress selling strategies to increase your customer base and revenue generation.

Adjustable beds: A New Trend

Though adjustable bases have been used since many decades, the growing popularity of latex and memory foam mattress with gel has boosted sales of adjustable beds. They are suited for each other due to obvious flexibility and conforming properties of non-innerspring mattresses.

Due to a large number of people preferring to use an adjustable bed, its availability in the market has increased considerably. Due to easy availability, its cost has reduced also. Better design, sleek, and less cumbersome design with a personalized look helps in improving your sleep experience.

These beds come with a great attribute to transform their bedroom into a media haven. Adjustable beds are also seen to improve the body posture and assists in relieving pain in the spine, hip and neck regions.

Marketing techniques that help in increasing sales

Select your audience:

Know your target audience. These can be childless couples, single adults, couples with babies, teenagers, and old people. You need to select a specific category and then look at their expectations of the best mattress. When you manufacture a mattress, while keeping in mind these hidden insights, then you would definitely see an increase in your product sale and profit generation.

Display:

Demonstrate the top gel-based mattresses on adjustable mattress bases with upscale lifestyle images. Also, include all significant accessories in a bedroom or media center setting.

Merchandising:

Offer several different levels of price points in gel mattresses as well as bases. You can even take down the price of a gel mattress by offering an innerspring mattress with gel comfort layers. The same goes with bases. It is recommended to first feature a top mattress model and then offer several lower mattress versions.

Presentation:

Encourage your sales professionals to spend more quality time with the shoppers. You need to teach them the right way to be curious about the choice and preference of buyers. You can request them to try some of the awesome new mattress models, and based on their viewpoint, find the best one for their needs.

As shoppers step down, you must reduce the differences and enhance the similarities. The longer they try the mattress, the greater will be chances for them to buy the mattress.

Demonstration:

Mattress selection is not just a task wherein you will explain all the good points of a mattress and get the shopper to buy your products or services. You need to demonstrate all the features of a mattress effectively and allow them to experience it on their own. A genuine support without being pushy on selling a specific brand of mattress would portray you as a trusted vendor.

Advertising:

Advertising holds a lot of importance as manufacturing a mattress. By adopting better promotional strategies you can enhance your brand visibility in the market. Use lifestyle images to showcase gel, memory foam, adjustable and several other superior quality mattresses. When you give people a “glimpse of how relaxing their sleep can be” can motivate them to take a buying decision.

Do focus on sleep accessory along with the mattress

Around 80% of shoppers also buy bedding accessories along with the core purchase? This can be a hidden profit opportunity for you. You must cash this opportunity and don’t let it like that. Your customer tends to use sleep accessories daily, but research reveals that only 40% of the total mattress sales include an accessory purchase.

Instead, customers visit major department stores or go online for everyday sleeping accessories. They do not even know whether they would get a better deal at the prominent department store or at a mattress store.

With an extensive collection of mattress and beneficial sleep accessories and better marketing, you can really get them to consider your mattress store as their one stop shop for all mattress needs.

Ways by which a retail sales associate can maximize relationship with their customers

Encourage more and more people to buy sleep accessories.

In place of selling one bedframe to the customer, you must ask him how the bedframe or support is working in all the other beds in their house. Do you find any unnecessary noise? Can you see any sagging in the mattresses due to poor center support?

Make your sleep consumer a sleep shopper preferably a few years before its ten year mattress replacement cycle. Try to bring your customer again to the store for little purchases.

You can tell them about the different ways that these sleep accessories will be beneficial for you. It can be a great gift to your loved ones in this wedding season. A cozy warm pillow can be the best gift for your bride and groom.

You must create referral business on items present in the daily budget of your customers. Mattress protectors are very affordable and budget friendly. Having experienced the comfort of a new mattress protector, your customers can tell about the breathability and temperature benefits of it.

They can tell their friends that they no longer feel hot while sleeping. Customers generally trust their friends and this referral will definitely help them come to your store to buy a new mattress protector.

How much can you increase your overall mattress sale with the use of sleep accessories?

An average house has four mattresses that need to be replaced. The estimated time to get a mattress replaced is nearly a10.5 years. Your average house consists of four beds that include four bed frames, ornamentals, power foundations, and mattress protectors.

Lifecycle of a pillow is mostly three years

Average house has two pillows per bed = eight

Lifecycle of sheets is of two years

An average house has 1.5 sheet sets/bed = six

Check if there is any possibility for upselling? If you have earned the trust of customers to sell a mattress, then you must ask them about the other sleep essentials. Double your sales by aiming for the core comfort value of the audience.

Ask shoppers about additional bedrooms for which they may have requirements. This can help you transform your retail mattress customer to a sleep shopper. Understand the things that make a customer make an impulsive purchase.

They are more likely to buy a smaller value sleep accessory such as bed frames, sheets and pillows without giving a lot of thought. On the other hand, big ticket items such as a mattress are viewed as a longer term and planned purchase. So, try to motivate people to buy smaller ticket items rather than focusing majorly on large ticket items.

How to make retail environments successful at selling core purchases along with accessory items?

Learn about shopper’s needs

This is the first and foremost step in getting a business. You must ask the consumer to find out what more they require to accomplish their purchase.

Knowledge is power

You should know what you need to sell to them. Check if your store has all the items that they need. Learn about the benefits, features and the various style options.

Make them know about the significance of a complete experience

Most of the customers believe that the mattress is the only component when it comes to sleep shopping. You need to make them aware that there are several other accessories such as pillows, bed frames, bedsheets that make a complete sleep experience.

Make them informed

You must tell your customers about the different key features of the accessories and why should those items provide them the best sleep possible. You need to know how their mattress protector will protect their investment. How does a new pillow enhance their sleep quality? Also, tell them how sleep accessories at your store are better than the ones available in the department store.

Show them the features of mattress

Mattress selection process should not be limited to a theoretical discussion of its benefits and features. There are several different types of mattress available on the market. To get the buyer choose your brands over other mattress brands requires you to demonstrate them practically the comfort and relaxation that your mattress would provide them. Explain all the advanced features built into your mattress that aims at providing them a peaceful sleep.

Conclusion

Mattress industry is a continuously evolving field. It witnesses the introduction of several new design trends to suit the comfort and preference of people. If you are missing out on any of these hidden profits, then it is the right time to rethink your strategy and maximize every selling opportunity.