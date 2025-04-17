Market Access Series: Caribbean Brands Key to U.S. Markets

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago — Trade Trek USA is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad & Tobago (AMCHAM T&T) to launch the Market Access Series (MAS), a new virtual event series designed to equip Caribbean brands with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to thrive in the United States market.

Compliance and Navigating U.S. Food & Beverage Regulations

The series will kick off with its first online session on Wednesday, April 30, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (EST). This inaugural event will feature Bob Bauer, President of the Association of Food Industries (AFI), presenting on the essential topic of “Compliance and Navigating U.S. Food & Beverage Regulations.”

Bauer has served as President of AFI since 2002, leading the international trade association which represents approximately 1,000 member companies across the globe. He has played a vital role in U.S. food import policy and education, having served on the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Processed Foods since 2005.

Bauer was also part of the FDA-recognized task force that created the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance course, and has personally instructed over 130 sessions of that training since 2017. Prior to his tenure at AFI, he was a journalist and editor in both the transportation and food industries.

What attendees can expect:

Invaluable guidance from one of the U.S. food industry’s top compliance experts

Insights into the Foreign Supplier Verification Program and FSMA regulations

A space for Caribbean brands to connect and align with export-readiness best practices

All registered participants will also receive a complimentary one-year Basic Subscription to the Trade Trek platform, which includes access to all MAS events throughout the year.

Bridging the Gap

“Our goal with MAS is to bridge the gap between Caribbean innovation and U.S. opportunity,” says Asa P. Sealy, Founder of Trade Trek USA. “By partnering with AMCHAM T&T, we’re unlocking valuable access to market intelligence that empowers regional businesses to scale confidently and compliantly.”

Facilitate Trade and Investment

“This partnership with Trade Trek aligns perfectly with AMCHAM T&T’s mission to facilitate trade and investment opportunities for our members,” says Nirad Tewarie, CEO of AMCHAM T&T. “The Market Access Series provides tangible value to companies looking to break into the U.S. market, and we are proud to collaborate on such an impactful initiative.”

REGISTER NOW: https://tradetrekusa.com/events/