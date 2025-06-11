Markers Air Boosts Travel to the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – With a strong first half of 2025 behind it, The Bahamas continues to build momentum. It recorded 3.3 million visitors between January and March. This marks a 9% increase over the same period last year. Makers Air strengthens its investment in the market by expanding daily service to the region.

Beginning November 1, daily service will now be available between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) and New Bight, Cat Island (TBI). This move marks a strategic step in strengthening the airline’s presence in high-demand leisure markets.

“Increased air service is always a signal that we’re doing something right,” said I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Makers Air’s expansion is more than just flights, it’s a connection between people, cultures, and economies, and it reinforces The Bahamas’ position as a must-visit destination in the region.”

Building on the Makers Air strong performance in the region, beginning November 2nd, flights between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) and Long Island’s Stella Maris Airport (SML), will increase to three days a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, giving travelers even more flexibility and access to this popular destination.

Connecting More Travelers to Paradise

Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism added, “The expansion of existing services to Cat Island and Long Island is a meaningful step forward. It not only makes the destinations more accessible, but it also speaks to the growing appeal of what each island has to offer.” “We are proud to see two of our unique 16-island destinations gain momentum. We deeply appreciate Makers Air’s continued investment in connecting more travelers to everything that makes The Bahamas a must visit destination.”

Makers Air offers a seamless, stress-free way to reach the Bahamas. It specializes in daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to the Out Islands. With personalized service and a laid-back travel experience, it’s become a go-to for travelers looking to escape the crowds and get straight to island time.