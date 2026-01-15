Manhattan ASALH to Host Reflective MLK Birthday Program Centered on Black History Commemorations

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) will host a special program on January 15 in observance of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This event will bring members and participants together for reflection, dialogue, and historical grounding. Importantly, the event is dedicated to honoring Black history, and comes at a critical moment for the preservation of Black history.

Each year, ASALH’s National Office issues a unifying theme to guide the work of its branches nationwide. The theme for 2026, “A Century of Black History Commemorations,” will anchor this year’s Manhattan Branch program. Furthermore, the theme invites participants to consider the long tradition of honoring Black history, culture, and struggle. As a result, conversations will focus on the ways communities have been honoring Black history over generations. They will also examine how commemorations shape collective memory and identity.

During the January 15 program, members will be asked to engage in discussion around what the theme means to them personally. Participants will reflect on the types of commemorations they remember growing up, whether in schools, churches, community organizations, or family settings. In addition, they will explore the broader question of what it truly means to commemorate an event. Honoring Black history is not only about tradition but sharing that tradition in meaningful ways. The discussion is designed to be both personal and historical. It will encourage intergenerational perspectives and shared learning.

Those interested in participating in the remote program may do so by sending an email to: [email protected] before 5:00 p.m. on January 15 with “January 15 Program” in the subject line. Upon receipt, participants will be forwarded the program link along with the event flyer.

The significance of this year’s discussion extends beyond reflection. In an era marked by growing concerns over the erosion of civil rights and the undermining of Black history in public discourse and education, the program will also examine the role ASALH plays in protecting and preserving historical truth. For the community, honoring Black history serves as a foundation for advocacy and scholarship. Founded in 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, ASALH has long stood as a guardian of Black history, scholarship, and public education.

According to Ellen Ferebee, President of the Manhattan Branch of ASALH, the organization remains firmly rooted in its founding purpose. “The mission of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®) is to promote, research, preserve, interpret and disseminate information about Black life, history and culture to the global community,” Ferebee said. “The Manhattan Branch continues to keep the Mission as its primary focus.”

The Manhattan Branch’s program on January 15 connects Dr. King’s birthday with discussions about Black history. This highlights the ongoing importance of ASALH’s work. In summary, honoring Black history remains vital to remembering, protecting, and sharing history with future generations.