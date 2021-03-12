Make the Road Safer By Following These Tips

Accidents happen on the road. Among those most affected by this are pedestrians and cyclists. For instance, in the Washington area, 89 are killed and 2,700 are injured yearly due to road accidents. About 23% of traffic fatalities in areas like Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia involve cyclists and pedestrians.

These accidents can be avoided. While we may not be able to totally eliminate accidents, we can make the road a lot safer for everyone. Remember that the road is not yours. You’re not the only one using it. Since you’re sharing it with others, it goes without saying that you must take extra caution when on the road, whether you are a driver, a cyclist, or a pedestrian. By respecting and showing courtesy to others, accidents can easily be avoided.

Everyone’s safe when we all abide by the rules of the road. Here are some tips to follow to make the road safer.

For Drivers

When driving, drivers should always be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists. Following simple rules and being vigilant can help avoid accidents. Don’t forget what you’ve learned in the DMV written test. Doing the following things can help save lives:

Turn on your headlights when driving at night.

Stop at crosswalks.

Always look around before you open your door.

Keep a safe distance from cyclists.

Slow down when needed and drive within the allowed speed limit.

For Cyclists

The road can be a dangerous place for cyclists. Hence, it’s always practical to take extra caution and vigilance when on the road. Follow the same road and traffic rules: traffic signals, traffic signs, lane markings, and so on. Always use hand signals when you’re stopping or turning. Be alert of your surroundings. Safety tips for cyclists include the following:

Never wear headphones when you’re cycling on the road.

Always check for oncoming traffic, especially when you’re approaching an intersection.

Anticipate possible road hazards.

Ride in a straight line, following the flow of the traffic.

Stay visible and let others know that you’re sharing the road with them.

Wear proper protective gear such as a helmet.

Use a red rear reflector and front white light when cycling at night.

For Pedestrians

When you’re on the street, you need to be careful with the vehicles you’re sharing the street with. Whether you’re road running, jogging, taking a stroll, or simply walking, you need to be cautious and vigilant. Here are some things you can do in order to keep yourself safe and to avoid accidents as much as possible.

As much as possible, cross only at crosswalks with signals.

Before you cross the street, look left and right.

Never go between cars.

When you’re road running or jogging, wear clothes that are easily noticeable. Neon and light colors are great.

It helps if your clothing has a reflective device on it. Stay alert and watch out for vehicles, cyclists, and fellow pedestrians.

To make the road safer, all it takes is respect; respect for the road signs, traffic laws and rules; respect for all the people you’re sharing the road with.