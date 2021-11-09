Make Global Connections for Your Business at FITCE 2021

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Broward County will host world leaders, high-level government professionals, country delegations and global business executives and entrepreneurs at the 6th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE). This year’s event will be held in-person November 17-18, 2021 (in accordance with COVID-19 protocols) at the newly expanded Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center located at 1950 Eisenhower Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. General admission registration is free.

FITCE affords local business owners and entrepreneurs interested in import and export opportunities a one-of-a-kind platform to network with high-level business and government leaders from around the world as well as representatives from local, state and federal trade agencies.

International Dignitaries

Confirmed international dignitaries include:

Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera , Former President of Costa Rica

, Former President of Costa Rica Jorge Quiroga , Former President of Bolivia

, Former President of Bolivia Vinicio Cerezo , Former President of Guatemala

, Former President of Guatemala Luis Alberto Lacalle , Former President of Uruguay

, Former President of Uruguay Carlos Mesa , Former President of Bolivia

, Former President of Bolivia Jamil Mahaud , Former President of Ecuador

, Former President of Ecuador Martin Torrijos, Former President of Panama

Marketplace

The two-day event features industry experts in international trade and global business. As well as representatives of international consulates and foreign associations. International delegations of buyers and sellers will also participate in the World Expo Marketplace. A marketplace where attendees may shop the various exhibitors and vendors for unique items. Some of the 60 participating countries include Brazil, Bangladesh, Belize, Canada, Chile, Colombia, and Ghana. Plus Guyana, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Romania, Taiwan & United Arab Emirates. Visit the FITCE website for the up-to-date listing of confirmed participating countries.

Special Delegation

“This year, we expect to welcome 60 countries with a new special delegation visiting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, led by His Excellency Dawood Al Shezawi,” said Paola Isaac Baraya, FITCE Coordinator and Economic Development Specialist (International Trade), Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development.

FITCE attendees may also participate in a full agenda of educational sessions. Sessions including the “Doing Business with the World” panel discussions, “A Roadmap to Exporting Your Success!” and “Speed Matchmaking with Country Representatives.” The expo also highlights world cultures and art with visual displays and performances. A special session is also planned by Sister Cities International and Sustainable Fashion Tech Week.