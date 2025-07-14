Madea’s Destination Wedding Features Kes Music

NEW YORK – Trinidad and Tobago’s global musical influence continues to rise as soca sensation Kes makes a vibrant appearance in the newly released Netflix film Madea’s Destination Wedding with his celebratory track “Love It.” The track, a joyful dancehall/reggae fusion written by Kitwana Israel, is featured in the soundtrack of Tyler Perry’s latest blockbuster, which premiered worldwide on July 11.

The addition of “Love It” follows Kes’ historic shows at Central Park SummerStage in New York City. The artist made history as the first soca act to headline and sell out two nights in a row at this famous venue.This latest achievement further cements his role as a cultural ambassador for the Caribbean sound on the world stage. With fans celebrating yet another cultural milestone for Trinbago music.

The film’s lively energy comes from the Caribbean. Madea’s Destination Wedding is set and filmed in the Bahamas, especially at the beautiful Atlantis Paradise Island resort. This film captures island vibes and West Indian culture. The upbeat energy of Kes’s song fits well with the fun chaos of Madea’s Destination Wedding.

The production also paid homage to Caribbean talent behind the scenes. Casting director Kevvanna Hall, owner of Rhythm in Motion, was instrumental in bringing the island’s flavor to life, casting over 300 Bahamian actors and extras to contribute to the authenticity of the film.

Kes got official credit at the end of the movie. This shows his role in celebrating Caribbean culture. Fans in the region feel proud. “Love It” is more than a soundtrack. It symbolizes the region’s creativity, joy, and global reach.

Watch “Love It” by Kes on YouTube: Click here