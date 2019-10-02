Madame Gougousse Creole Culture Fest Ushers a Hot Mix of Entertainment

MIRAMAR – The First Annual Creole Culture Fest presented by Madame Gougousse will feature a top-notch line up of Creole, Reggae, Soca and Afro Pop performers.

Prominent entertainers representing Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Vincent, Toronto, Grenada, Trinidad, Eritrea (East Africa) and Saint Lucia, to name a few, are scheduled to deliver stellar performances.

The Three-Day Event is scheduled for Friday, October 18th to Sunday October 20th, 2019, at the beautiful Miramar Amphitheater, in Miramar, Florida.

The event is hosted by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Creole Culture Fest is a fusion of arts, food and music. The three-day event, which includes a kick-off party, will be the place for Creole natives nationally and internationally to come with family and friends to experience this rich culture through music, food, rare delicacies and entertainment for all ages.

“I am delighted to welcome Creole CultureFest to the City of Miramar. This wonderfully diverse event featuring performers from across the Caribbean, is a reflection of the make-up of our City and I am hoping people of all nationalities will attend. If you enjoy great entertainment and great food, this is certainly the place to be. “Said, Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

Saturday’s entertainment will include the incomparable voices of Disip, Djakout #1, Vyab, Mr. Killa, Nessa Preppy, TonyMix, Kevin Lyttle, Demarco, Kreyol La, Baky, Revelasyon Mizik, Suav Mizik, DJ Jhonnymix and DJ Dorenzo.

Fans will want to return for Sunday’s performances by the renowned sounds of Afro B., Kai, T-Vice, Konshens, Nailah Blackman, Klass, Gabel, Roody Roodboy, Kes The Band, Rara Lakay, Antouraj, Rylax, Nu-Look, DJ Stakz, DJ Pass and DJ Dr. Esan.

“October is International Creole Heritage Month and I am honored to share the diversity in that rich culture through food, music, and arts”, said Patrick Fabre Event Organizer and President of KSE. “We invite everyone to attend all three days to enjoy this great experience.”

Tickets for Madame Gougousse Creole Culture Fest are available here.