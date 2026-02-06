Machel Montano Drops New Album Encore Today For T&T Carnival

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Trinidadian global icon Machel Montano releases his highly anticipated new studio album, Encore, on today Friday, February 6, 2026, via his record label Monk Music. Dropping at the epicenter of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival, the album arrives as Montano continues his Encore Tour. He has at least 8 more marquee performances before Carnival Monday on Monday, February 16th.

Encore features the powerful title track “Encore”, from the same creative team behind his 2025 smash hit “PARDY,”. This is alongside standout records including “Pull D Pin” and “Move Out D Way.” The album brings together an intergenerational cast of collaborators. These artists reflect both the foundation and future of Soca, including Skinny Fabulous, Voice, Nailah Blackman, Super Blue, Paris Coutain, litleboy, Tempa, Lil Natty & Thunda, and Mela Caribe.

With its commanding anthems and high-energy production, Encore positions Montano once again at the center of the Road March conversation. Both “Encore” and “Move Out D Way” have emerged as early fan favorites and strong contenders for the coveted title.

Should Montano secure the win, it would mark his 12th Road March victory. This would allow him to surpass the legendary Lord Kitchener and stand alone as the artist with the most Road March titles in history. The two icons are currently tied at 11 wins each.

Chutney Soca Monarch Crown

In addition, Montano will defend his Chutney Soca Monarch crown with “Dancing in the Streets,” as the reigning champion returns to the competition during Carnival week.

Tour Dates

The album release coincides with Montano’s Encore Tour performances across Trinidad & Tobago Carnival 2026, including:

Saturday, Feb 7 – Stink & Dutty

– Stink & Dutty Sunday, Feb 8 – Chutney Soca Monarch

– Chutney Soca Monarch Monday, Feb 9 – Monday Madness

– Monday Madness Tuesday, Feb 10 – ValeVibe

– ValeVibe Wednesday, Feb 11 – Lime

– Lime Thursday, Feb 12 – Tribe Ignite

– Tribe Ignite Friday, Feb 13 – Freebird Fete

– Freebird Fete Friday, Feb 13 – EPIC Welcome Party

To mark the release, Montano will host an exclusive album listening party on the release date, February 6, at a brand-new private venue in Trinidad, offering select guests an intimate first experience of Encore ahead of Carnival’s peak.

Adding to an already historic week, Montano will also premiere his upcoming documentary, Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King, which offers an intimate look into his life, legacy, and four-decade career. The film will debut with an exclusive red-carpet premiere on February 10,. Afterward, it will have a theatrical release on Thursday, February 12, in cinemas across Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

As Carnival 2026 unfolds, Encore stands not only as a new album, but as a statement. It captures an artist still pushing boundaries, honoring tradition, and continuing to elevate Caribbean culture on the world stage.