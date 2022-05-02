M. Gill & Associates Celebrates National Small Business Week

[MIAMI] – May 1-7, 2022, is National Small Business Week. M. Gill & Associates, Inc., the Florida Minority Business Development Agency Export Center and the Miami MBDA Business Center are joining this celebration to honor America’s small businesses and their contributions to local communities and the national economy.

This year’s theme is “Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship”, an acknowledgment of the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are contributing to our nation’s historic economic comeback.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the nation’s economy; they provide over half the jobs in the United States. National Small Business Week offers a great opportunity for us to put the spotlight on firms that are making it happen,” said Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc. “I salute them for their growth, successes and contributions to our community.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Advocacy, there are 2.8 million small businesses in Florida, representing 99.8% of all Florida businesses: 1,034,013 women-owned firms in Florida and 1,180,298 minority-owned firms in Florida.

M. Gill & Associates is committed to doing its part to help minority-owned enterprises to continue along a positive path. The company operates the Florida MBDA Export Center and the Miami MBDA Business Center with funding from the MBDA. With these programs, business analysts and other experts provide direct and virtual services. Best of all, free of cost, to small, minority, women and veteran business enterprises throughout the entire state of Florida; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.