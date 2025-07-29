Business

Lyndon Taylor & Associates Celebrates Milestone London Launch at the University of Westminster

Founder CEO Lyndon Taylor speaks at London Launch | Photo credit: Aaron Fenton-Hewitt
Founder CEO Lyndon Taylor speaks at London Launch | Photo credit: Aaron Fenton-Hewitt

 

LONDON, United Kingdom – Boutique public relations consultancy Lyndon Taylor & Associates marked a significant milestone with its official London launch at the University of Westminster, nearly 30 years after its founder, Lyndon Taylor, studied journalism at the same institution.

The intimate gathering brought together a dynamic mix of friends, associates, mentors, well-wishers, and potential clients to celebrate both the UK launch and the firm’s one-year anniversary.

The celebratory evening reflected the growth and global ambitions of the consultancy, which began in New York City in July 2024. Since then, the company has also launched in Kingston, birthplace of the founder, Lyndon Taylor.

In his remarks, Taylor described the occasion as a “full-circle moment,” paying tribute to the role the University of Westminster played in shaping his professional path.

“To be back here, nearly three decades later, launching a brand I built from the ground up, is deeply meaningful,” said Taylor. “This marks the next chapter as we expand our service offering to clients here in the UK and beyond.”

Lyndon Taylor & Associates London Launch Special Guests

Lyndon Taylor and journalist social worker Bernard Burrell
Lyndon Taylor (R) shares lens with journalist social worker Bernard Burrell | Photo credit: Aaron Fenton-Hewitt

Special guests in attendance included: Dr. Andrea Boudreaux, Board Chair, Momentum Collective Inc.; Bernard Burrell, Journalist and Social Worker; David Blake, Founder & CEO, Blake Arts; DeonJay Clarke, Friend & Mentee; Dee Burrowes, Global Hospitality Consultant & fellow alum;  Garfield Robinson, The Voice Media Group; Kemar Smith, Friend; Dawn Davis, Freelance Journalist; Dr. Sylvia Smith, Educator & Radio Host and Daicia Welds, Solicitor.

The event took place at the University of Westminster in central London. It honored the beginnings of Taylor’s academic and professional journey.

Taylor has a background in journalism. His career includes media, communications, and public relations. He has built his consultancy on storytelling, authenticity, and making an impact.

