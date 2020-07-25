Luciano releases new Album, “The Answer” through Oneness Records

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The wait is finally over. Two-times Grammy nominee Luciano is releasing his latest album – and it’s set to be a masterclass in Roots-derived music.

The Answer, released via Oneness Records, sees this legendary artist at the peak of his powers.

Across 11 tracks, with production from Oneness’s Moritz v. Korff and Benjamin Zecher, and mixing/mastering by Umberto Echo, Luciano breathes new life into the Roots genre.

The world has already had a taste of what to expect from The Answer. From the Roots/Dub/Soul hybrid title track, then The Victory featuring Iba Mahr (and some deliciously funky guitars), to the brooding and cautious Runkus collaboration Use Jah Words via the powerfully orchestrated duet with Jesse Royal, The Music – the four singles have garnered a great deal of attention and critical acclaim.

Now, the full album looks set to be no different.

On top of the four tracks already released, The Answer takes a further deep dive into musically intricate and passionate Roots-led compositions.

Vocally Luciano is at the top of his game. Effortlessly covering a fulsome range, from upper baritone to smooth falsetto via rich tenor, he moulds his style to fit each track. Luciano’s lost none of the power in his voice, giving performances full of light and shade, versatile intonation and clever use of dynamics. And his natural interplay with both the featured artists and his musical team across all the tracks is the height of intuitive artistry.

The album also contains a wealth of dignified yet searing messages – discussing faith, the system, racism, emancipation, personal and spiritual growth, the need for humanity and unity, and society’s challenges more broadly.

The Answer will perhaps prove to be Luciano’s seminal work. Musically brilliant, lyrically potent and pertinent, and with performances from the artist as good as they’ve ever been, the album looks set to delight Luciano’s existing fans, and endear him to a whole generation of new ones, too.

The Answer is one of the must-experience projects of 2020.

The Answer Track listing

01: The Music feat. Jesse Royal

02: Build A Better Land

03: Take Me To The Place

04: The Victory feat. Iba Mahr

05: I Wonder

06: The Answer

07: Jah Army

08: Use Jah Words feat. Runkus

09: Nuh Play Ting

10: Ah We Dis

11: Stronger feat. Jahcoustix