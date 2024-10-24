SOUTH FLORIDA – Back by popular demand, the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council presents, Therapeutics: The Pen, The Journal, The Brush II. The three-part workshop is an excellent opportunity for participants to learn to write a song, learn the art of journaling, or learn how to paint that picture that you have always dreamed of painting.

The workshop will be at held on Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 11am to 4pm, at South Regional Broward College Library, 7300 Pines Boulevard, Building #81, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024.

Songwriting Session

The songwriting session will be taught by Wayne Armond, who has decades of experience as an accomplished musician, composer and producer. As a songwriter, Wayne has written many songs for other artistes, most notably being Rightous Youth (Richie Spice), The Lion and the Lamb (Rita Marley), Cheater (Spanner Banner), Woman (Marcia Griffiths) and Second Class (Carol Gonzales and Buju Banton).

Armond is a founding member of the celebrated reggae band, Chalice. He also played with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires. Wayne’s session will focus on song writing as therapy, and he will demonstrate how to compliment the lyrics with music.

Session on “Using Art as Therapeutics”

Colin Smith is an artist whose love of the Caribbean landscape, culture and music is evident in his paintings – from tranquil island scenes to vibrant melodic abstracts. Colin studied at the Jamaica School of Art, now the Edna Manley School for the Visual Arts.

His love of art transcends the canvas, as he is also a very talented musician who plays keyboards, guitar and banjo. He won a number of awards in the yearly Jamaica Festival Awards for his art work and has had exhibitions in Jamaica and South Florida.

Colin will present the session on “Using Art as Therapeutics“.

“Journalling for Therapy”

Maxine Plummer is a teacher, with over 26 years of teaching experience. Maxine has a degree in Mass Communication, with Language and Literature from the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica and a master’s degree in Reading Education from Florida International University. She has a strong background in cultural development, film and theatre production. Maxine worked for several years in the office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica and was the Jamaican casting director for the very popular Walt Disney production “Cool Runnings”.

Maxine will conduct a one-hour session titled “Journalling for Therapy”

The first edition of this workshop was held in 2022. It was an overwhelming success and since then requests have been made for the Council to present it again.

Applicants need to register via the Louise Bennett Heritage website.

This free community event is presented by the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council. Funding for the event is provided in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.

For more information about the event and the work of the Heritage Council log on to: www.louisebennettheritage.com.