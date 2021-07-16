Looking For A Cigar Humidor? Here’s How To Buy One

It is no new knowledge that in order for cigars to be kept fresh for long-term storage, they would require a specific controlled temperature and moisture levels, which can only be achieved with the aid of a humidor. A cigar will lose its quality in less than 14 days without proper storage. However, with adequate storage, it is bound to improve with age.

So, What Is A Humidor?

A humidor is a storage container designed to aid in preserving, as well as maintaining a relative humidity level in cigars. This is vital as the tobacco leaves in cigars tend to naturally contract and expand based on the temperature and humidity of the environment.

There are various shapes and sizes of humidors available; some are usually as large as a walk-in closet (Usually used in cigar shops), while some are as small as a box. Irrespective of the size, every humidor possesses a good seal which aids in maintaining internal temperature.

Cigar humidors and a range of desktop humidors remain a perfect way for aging your cigars, as they can preserve freshness and flavor by controlling humidity and temperature, not to forget that they are also a valuable asset for all cigars lovers.

If you are looking to purchase a cigar humidor, here are four tips to help you pick the right one.

Tips For Choosing The Right Humidor

1. Pick the right size

The size of the humidor is usually determined by the number of cigars you have. In other words, if you choose one that is too small, then your cigars will most likely be cramped too closely in the container, which could affect circulation and dry out your cigar. On the other hand, if you choose one that is too large, there is a tendency for your cigars to over humidify. This is because cigar humidifiers serve the purpose of filling the space they are placed in. However, having too much space could result in the extra humidity being absorbed by the cigars, which will end up ruining the draw. Some brands usually outline the number of cigars their products are capable of holding. It is beneficial to purchase a slightly larger humidor than what you need; that way, the extra room will provide you with the opportunity to grow your collection.

2. Choose A Humidor With Great Wood Type

The ability of a humidor to maintain consistent humidity is largely determined by the type of wood it is made from. Spanish cedars are capable of absorbing moisture better than any other type of wood, which is a major reason why it is often used in cigar humidors. However, its only downside is that it is pretty expensive. If you are looking for a cost-effective and affordable humidor, you could purchase one made from Honduran Mahogany or American Red Cedar. Like the Spanish cedar, they can retain moisture, and they are also a lot less expensive.

3. Pick One With Temperature Control

A lot of cigar humidors are passive units. In other words, their internal temperature is greatly determined by the external temperature. Some active humidors are capable of controlling the temperature through the use of electronic cooling systems that pump in cold air and get rid of the heat. They are usually costlier; however, they can provide better protection. You need to purchase one which is equipped with a thermoelectric cooling system. They are capable of controlling temperature without affecting humidity levels, similar to the way a compressor system would.

4. Only Buy A Cigar Humidor With A Tight Seal

It is imperative to note that your cigar humidors won’t maintain proper humidity or insulate your cigars if it doesn’t have a tight seal. One of the easiest means of checking the humidity on an ordinary humidor is by opening the lid and allowing it to fall. The seal is good if it shuts with a whoosh; however, if it is bad, then it will close with a bang. The test for good seals tends to differ among the various types of humidors. In another instance, you can place a dollar bill in the door and shut it; if you tug it slightly and it doesn’t slide out, then it has a strong seal.

The cost of a humidor is usually determined by its capacity and features. However, you can get a cigar-box-sized humidor for 100 dollars or less. A larger humidor is usually within the price range of 200 to 500 dollars. If you purchase a well-built humidor, then without a doubt, it will serve you for a lifetime, that is, as long as you maintain and care for it properly.