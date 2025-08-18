“Local First” Policy to Guide Jamaica’s Tourism Investments

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – As Jamaica’s pivot toward the luxury tourism market gains momentum, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett is reinforcing his strong commitment to a policy. This policy ensures local communities directly benefit from these new developments.

He expressed delight that the government has been attracting premium investments. Notably, there have been groundbreaking ceremonies for over US$3.5 billion in tourism developments in the last three months alone. While not disclosing specifics, he mentioned he had just finalized discussions on two more “mega billion-dollar investments.”

One of these new projects will be in Paradise, Westmoreland. According to Minister Bartlett, it will likely be Jamaica’s most luxurious resort. It will feature brand names that will be revealed at a later date. “We’ve finished talking, with just one little matter to close, and by next week, we’ll be able to announce it,” he stated.

New Tourism

Minister Bartlett declared, “This is the new Jamaica; this is the new tourism that is going to drive another element of value added to enable jobs at another level, with remunerations at another level. But the more important aspect of it is that it is going to create demand at another level for goods and services to be provided by our Jamaicans.” It is within that context that Minister Bartlett informed that “a policy determination labelled ‘Local First’ will characterize our new arrangement with all our potential visitors that come to Jamaica but more so our investors. We are going to require of them to partner with communities.”

Vista Montego Bay Resort

This announcement was made at a ceremony for the first phase of the Vista Montego Bay Resort. It also marked the start of phase two. Located on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, this US$100 million project will have a 468-room complex. It will feature three towers and other buildings with shops and restaurants.

The Vista Montego Bay Resort is being built on the former Miranda Hill hotel site. This site was later renamed Vista Ambassador by its owner, the late Constantine Hines. The current development is a partnership between Hines’s company, C&H Property Ltd., and Money Masters Real Estate Investment Fund (MM REIF).

Chairman of Vista Montego Bay Resort Development, Dean Burrowes, pointed out that it was a Jamaican company. It is owned and operated by Jamaican professionals and managers.

“This makes us proud as we showcase our abilities, which are comparable to any other development anywhere in the world.” He expressed that on completion, it will be a landmark. “It will be one of the most impressive and prestigious resort properties in the Montego Bay municipality.”

Montego Bay’s Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, also spoke at the ceremony, acknowledging the local attendees and their contributions. He praised the development as a sign that the city is “moving in the right direction to ensure that we invest in our own country.”