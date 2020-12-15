Live Streaming Tech Gains New Importance In Florida Weddings

Wedding regulations are constantly changing in current times, with some states allowing very small events (for instance, California allows ceremonies but not receptions), while the Florida Department of Health has urged all individuals against participating in gatherings of over 30 people.

In Florida, over one in five residents is an immigrant, with the top countries of origin being Cuba (23% of immigrants), Haiti (8%), Colombia (6%), Mexico (6%), and Jamaica (5%). The restrictions can be challenging indeed for Caribbean’s wishing to host a wedding attended by family and friends, since family is such a crucial part of meaningful celebrations. The good news is that if you have family back home, streaming your wedding can help shorten distances and make them a more important part of your day.

Streamed Weddings Becoming The Norm

Research undertaken by wedding planning and registry company, Zola, shows that in the past few months, around one third of couples with scheduled weddings considered going virtual. Many believe that this modality will continue beyond the current health crisis, with some virtual wedding organizers receiving inquiries for late 2021. Streamed services are a way to avoid letting key bookings (such as church or town hall bookings) go to waste; not all couples are willing to postpone their marriage for a year, and many are worried about booking fancy wedding venues and catering services without the security of knowing that their reception will go ahead.

Virtual Weddings Have Their Own Etiquette

The wedding industry has changed so much that a solid body of rules and regulations regarding streamed weddings has formed over the past few months, with new traditions being created and cemented. For instance, couples are being advised to create a ‘virtual guest list’ so that formality is still very much a part of this special event. Because broadcasted weddings are so new, guests benefit from knowing what they are expected to wear (since they will most probably be edited into the couple’s wedding video), whether or not they are expected to send gifts, and how the ceremony will be organized. Thus, streamed weddings don’t simply involve the couple saying ‘I do’. They may include live toasts, speeches, and even dancing along with the couple. For better quality audio, playlists can be sent to guests, who can dance along with those who are at the reception.

Following Safety Advice

Many couples are choosing new ways to celebrate, the main change being the choice of outdoor venues for their wedding. There are a plethora of options available in Florida when it comes to venues, some of the most popular being The Pavilion at Mixon Farms Outdoor Wedding Venue, The Secret Garden, and Bakers Ranch. It is important that the guest number be small enough so that social distancing can truly be respected. You can ask your organizers to add features such as chalk circles on grass (to mark distances for guests while dancing), outdoor tables that are at a sufficient distance from each other, and monogrammed face masks (bearing the couple’s initials) that guests can don when they are not eating. Some couples choosing to really pare it down are hosting small weddings in parks, with a handful of family members available so as to comply with social distancing guidelines. You should also consider holding a dress rehearsal beforehand to check for sound and audio quality.

Weddings are meant to be joyous events, and Caribbean weddings are known for their abundance of food, flair and music. If your heart is truly set on holding a wedding with guests from abroad, then postponing your big day may be the way to go. For some couples, though, their intended date is sacred, so going ahead with original plans is the right choice for them. If you are holding a small wedding or eloping, streaming your wedding is an affordable yet meaningful way to allow everyone who means something to you to truly feel like they haven’t missed out on one of the most important days of your life.