Lion Face Celebrates Reggae with “The Signal”

SOUTH FLORIDA – Veteran sound system selector/producer Lion Face drops his latest ‘riddim’, The Signal on June 27, with the release of Signal, a song by JC Lodge.

The Signal bears five songs which will be released at different stages. Sean Paul and Maxi Priest, Luciano, Morgan Heritage and Quan Dajai also contributed to the project.

Pressure is the title of Morgan Heritage’s track. Lion Face believes it is the last song recorded by Peetah Morgan, the group’s lead singer, who died in February, 2024.

“The Signal riddim is a nice One Drop, lovers rock style, sweet reggae music that I have come to appreciate. In my experience, reggae sells more than dancehall, it has more longevity than dancehall,” Lion Face told South Florida Caribbean News.

He said the initial tracks for The Signal were laid 10 years ago, but it has been enhanced recently with live drums. It reunites him with JC Lodge whose song, Over, was a hit four years ago on his Divorce Court riddim.

Here are some other songs on The Signal:

“ Feel So Alive ” by Sean Paul and Maxi Priest

” by Sean Paul and Maxi Priest “ I Can Dream About You ” by Luciano

” by Luciano “Anger N Wrath” by Quan Dajai

Lion Face was born in Trinidad and Tobago. He spent part of his early years in the United States Virgin Islands. Later, he moved to New York City. In New York, he developed a love for Jamaican music in the 1980s. He quickly made a name as one of the top selectors on the sound system circuit.

Lion Face made his production debut in 1999 with the Unleaded riddim.