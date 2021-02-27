Lifetime Achievement Awards to be Presented at Reggae Strong Celebration

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Three Jamaican musicians, who have lived for many years in Florida, will be presented with the Consul General’s Lifetime Achievement Awards at the February 28th Reggae Strong Celebration.

Singer/guitarist Pluto Shervington, and drummers Paul Douglas and Desmond Gaynor, are recipients of the inaugural awards which they will receive during the virtual event to be streamed live from a studio in Dania Beach.

Pluto Shervington

Shervington’s career started in 1969 in Kingston as a member of the Tomorrow’s Children band. He had a string of hit songs in the 1970s including Ram Goat Liver, Duppy Gunman, My Leader Born Ya and Dat.

Paul Douglas

Douglas is one of reggae’s acclaimed session musicians. His career launched in the mid-1960s with the Supersonics, house band at the Treasure Isle studio of producer Duke Reid.

He played on numerous hit songs for Reid including Girl I’ve Got A Date by Alton Ellis. For other producers, Douglas worked on Fire Burning by Bob Andy and Nice Time by The Wailers.

Douglas is best known for being a member of Toots and The Maytals for over 50 years. He toured the globe with Toots. In addition, he played on many of his classic songs such as Monkey Man and Sweet And Dandy.

Desmond Gaynor

Gaynor has made his reputation as an original member of The Sagittarius Band, arguably the most successful backing unit in the annals of dancehall music. He has backed the genre’s elite acts, the best known being Yellow Man, with whom Sagittarius is synonymous.

South Florida Reggae Strong Initiative

The Reggae Strong Celebration is an initiative of Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair. Best of all, it presents a diverse array of artists from South Florida which is one of the music’s hot spots in the United States.

The free event starts at 4pm and will be streamed live, here. It will be re-broadcast at a later date.

Some of the acts confirmed to perform are Shervington, Ed Robinson and Wayne Armond of Chalice.