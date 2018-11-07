Let There Be Reggae – Art Basel 2018

MIAMI – Let There Be Reggae is a unique vibe and a unique event showcasing a curated snapshot of Reggae music and Dancehall culture through art. Miami Art Week and Art Basel brings together artists, celebrities, musicians and art lovers from all over the world to Miami to enjoy the arts.

This year, Let There Be Reggae is featuring exhibitors Patricia Chin, co-founder of VP Records; Ranking Levy & Ellen G from Tel Aviv, Israel; Maria Hitchins from Dancers of Jamaica and Photographer Jik-Reuben.

Let There Be Reggae runs two nights, Thursday, December 6th and Friday, December 7th from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm both nights at The Lab Miami 400 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127 in the Wynwood Art District.

An Art Exhibition on Reggae music would not be complete without musical guests. The Opening Reception on Thursday, December 6th is featuring VP Recording artist Christopher Martin, legendary sound selector of Renaissance Disco – DJ Delano and Miami’s Eccentrix Sound.There is a $25 entry fee for the Opening Reception. Tickets will be available at the door and online.

On Friday, December 7th Let There Be Reggae is featuring vintage Selector Pepperbox and Miami’s IICONDJS. Entry is complimentary on Friday for art lovers.

For tickets and more information, click here.