Persistence is Key as Leon Coldero Brings The Heat with ‘Dais Meh People’

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Leon Coldero isn’t about to stop. He’s got a lot of enthusiasm to deliver sweet Soca music to the masses, and with great excitement, he’s already unleashed a new single, ahead of Carnival 2020.

Though popularly credited for delivering some of the Christmas anthems Caribbean people know and love, the artiste who spends his time between T&T and Orlando, continues to collaborate with some of the region’s best Soca songwriters and music producers to deliver good music that every soca music lover should be granted the opportunity to hear.

With his latest single, “Dais Meh People’ on the Cane Juice Riddim, Coldero brings pure fire like the professional he is, melodiously and effectively delivering the penned lyrics of Emmanuel Rudder, essentially giving producer DJ Avalanche out of St. Croix, a noteworthy track to add to the riddim.

On this single, Coldero also got the help of the Black Carpet Movement (BCM) who came through with additional percussion and vocal production.

“We’re over and done with dishing out the Christmas music for this season. I came into the season blazing with a song called, “Scrap Iron” and it created the effect I anticipated,” said Coldero.

That track was written collaboratively by Winsford DesVignes,Edwin Ayoung best known as Crazy, and Leon himself.

It forms part of the Christmas Volume 5 Riddim, produced by Jesse John of Optimus ProductionTT, Now, with his eyes set on infiltrating the Carnival season, Leon’s guaranteeing that ‘Dais Meh People’ will make any Soca lover move.

“I honestly feel like I have a point to prove. I have to let everyone know that I should never be counted out. Many of the veterans in this business still have a lot of fire in them. Just look at Lord Nelson and Calypso Rose who recently collaborated with Patrice Roberts and Nailah Blackman, respectively,” he pointed out.

“I’m not about to quit. I’m focused and I’m ready to climb any stage in Carnival and show them what I’ve got!” said the artiste. Other artistes on the Cane Juice riddim include T Rock, Tarra Lynne and Daddy Chinee.

Leon Coldero has been in the Caribbean music industry for more than two decades and ahead of 2020, he says he’s anticipating one of his best years in the Soca business.

“I’d really like to thank all my family, friends and true supporters for their support over the years,” he said, noting that longevity in the Caribbean music business is never guaranteed. “It takes persistence, consistency and faith to continue to push in the music business in general, and when it comes to Soca music, the competitive nature of the industry doesn’t reassure any artist of guaranteed airplay or bookings. You always have to give your best when it comes to Soca,” he said.

With that said, the hard working entertainer says he’ll be making a statement this season by remixing the Christmas track, ‘Scrap Iron’ and delivering it in the Carnival season.

“Nothing is impossible and I’ve had supporters of the music asking me for it so I’m giving it a shot,” said Coldero.

The video for ‘Scrap Iron’ was recently released and he says his team is currently working on the video for his first ‘Dais Meh People.’

Check out Leon Coldero’s music and mission via his social media platforms by following @leoncoldero on Instagram and Facebook.