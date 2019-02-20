Leo Gilling, Miramar Commissioner Candidate, Collaborates with Broward College for Education Summit

Miramar Commissioner Candidate and Education Task Force Chairman works on Education Summit

MIRAMAR – Leo Gilling, Candidate for the City of Miramar Commission Seat 4 and Chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force (JDETF), leads the team organizing the Fourth Biennial Advancement in Education Summit.

Gilling lead the development of the Summit in Jamaica in 2014 and 2016, then in Florida in 2018. Since its start, the Summit has impacted 1,400 teachers.

This year the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force has partnered with Broward College for the Fourth Biennial Advancement in Education Summit, which will be held in Broward County, Florida on April 7-10, 2019.

In addition to organizing the Advancement in Education Summit, Gilling’s role as Chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force has included assembling a global team of education professionals, who deliver programs and resources that positively impact the Jamaican Education Sector.

He raised $250,000 to fund a 5-week summer program, Camp Summer Plus, for at-risk 3rd grade students through a partnership with United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Gilling has presented the Jamaican Diaspora’s work in education at the Biennial Diaspora conference in 2013, 2015, and 2017 and the Diaspora Christian conference in 2018.

He has co-authored the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force Playbook and Startup guide, a resource for the creation and management of Task Forces.

Lastly, Gilling facilitated a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) teacher training program, EXSEED at Loma Linda University in California.

Over four years the Program has graduated over 325 teachers and established an Alumni network to help train and support other teachers in STEM learning methodologies.

“Leo is a transformational leader who aspires to work with various communities creating a vision to guide changes through inspiration,” Andrea Munroe-Service, a member of Gilling’s team, said. “He also executes missions and goals in the Diaspora community. Leo has energetic, positive, and enthusiastic abilities which allow him to identify and connect with any age group to bring about positive changes. I’m truly excited to know Leo and I’m empowered to help him in this social and political journey.”

Leo Gilling is a small business owner, media personality, educational advocate and writer. He has decades of dedicated community service and over 20 years of business experience in accounting, cost analysis, insurance and hospitality.

Gilling has served on Miramar’s Parks and Recreation Board, Miramar’s Sister City Exploratory Committee, the Partners for Youth Foundation Board, the Caribbean Maritime University Foundation Board, Broward Alliance for Caribbean Educators, and a member of the local Kiwanis club. Gilling is the proud father of four, and a mentor to many.