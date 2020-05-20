Legendary King Addies Launches Record Label

New York —On Friday, May 15th, international sound system legend, King Addies, released its first song, “Weed Alone”, on their brand new indie record label, Tru Money Musiq (TMM).

With a perfectly timed pre-release feature in West Coast and South America based Irie Magazine’s annual 420 issue, the catchy ganja anthem by Westmoreland singjay, BabyDall, is receiving repeat spins on NY’s Hot 97, NYC’s IrieJam FM, and Miami’s 99JAMZ.

Additionally, it has already been included in several popular mix-tapes, before its official release, and the song is getting strong social media feedback from Dancehall fans all over the world.

Also brand new to the game, BabyDall is the first official artist to emerge from the TMM stable. She neatly breathes fire on the slick, in-house, production of Jordan “Neco Glock” Jumpp (aka Infamous Musiq/King Addies’ Westmoreland based selector), who will produce a few more of her singles, as well as her EP. King Addies’ top NYC-based selector, KingPin, will also make his production debut on her upcoming EP.

TMM is a joint effort among childhood friends Shinez and Dinero, who also happen to be the driving force behind the last decade of the King Addies movement. Brooklyn raised, they grew up in Flatbush with third partner, Shah, during the seismic evolution of NYCs most prolific urban music era—the 80s and 90s.

With over 10 years of dub plate ideation, arranging and producing under their belts, the team is committed to delivering meaningful stories through dope music. The initial focus is Dancehall and Reggae, however, the soundtrack of their lives being heavily influenced by New York City Rap, Hip Hop, and R&B/Soul, they remain open to pure and honest art.

Having A&R reps strategically in both Jamaica (Wynterfresh, son of living legend U-Roy) and NYC (Chrissy of Impulse Nation), TMM is also actively exploring the landscape for who’s next. And as of today, the label is in talks with 3 additional new artists.

When asked what inspired the pivotal move to the recording industry, Shinez stated, “King Addies has been successfully producing and featuring our iconic dubplate catalog on stages all over the world for 37 years. So, applying that experience and influence to commercial music recording is the natural next step for our legacy.”