Leading With Courage The City of Pompano Beach 2026 MLK Jr. Celebrations
Pompano Beach — The City of Pompano Beach, in partnership with the Pompano Beach Memorial MLK Committee, proudly announces its 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations. This celebration is a multi-day series of FREE and low-cost community events honoring the life, legacy, and enduring vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
From January 3 through January 19, residents and visitors are invited to come together for a meaningful week of reflection, unity, service, and celebration. This year’s observance blends tradition, culture, faith, and fun. It offers something for every generation as the community leads with courage and purpose in Dr. King’s spirit.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
FEATURED EVENT: MLK PARADE & CELEBRATION
Sunday, January 19 | 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM | FREE
Parade Route: Blanche Ely High School to Mitchell Moore Park
The centerpiece of the celebration, the MLK Parade & Celebration, kicks off with a vibrant 9:00 AM parade. The beginning lineup is at 8:00 AM at Blanche Ely High School. The parade concludes at Mitchell/Moore Park. Here, families can enjoy a full day of live entertainment, music, a kid’s zone, and community activities. Food trucks and merchandise vendors will also be available for individual purchase.
MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Friday, January 3 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | FREE
E. Pat Larkins Community Center
Join local clergy, City of Pompano Beach leadership, and the MLK Committee for a delicious hot breakfast and a moment of unity and reflection honoring Dr. King.
No registration required.
MLK Movie Night & Fish Fry
Thursday, January 9 | 6:00 PM | FREE
E. Pat Larkins Community Center
Unite with the community for a special screening of Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, accompanied by fresh fried fish.
Youth under 18 must be supervised.
Gospel Competition
Friday, January 10 | 3:00 PM | $15 Entry
E. Pat Larkins Community Center
Experience an uplifting showcase of powerful voices and inspiring gospel music. Join in the celebration of Dr. King’s legacy of faith, hope, and unity.
Soulful Sundays & Poetry: MLK Edition
Saturday, January 11 | 6:00 – 9:00 PM | $10 per person
Ali Cultural Arts Center
Celebrate culture, creativity, and community with live performances. Two featured poets will inspire and uplift through spoken word.
MLK Golf Championship
Friday, January 16 | 8:00 AM | Online Registration Required
Pompano Beach Golf Club – Pines Course
This 4-person scramble tournament features an 8:30 AM shotgun start on the newly redesigned Pines Course.
Team Entry: $300 (includes 18 holes of golf, complimentary food and drinks on the course, post-round luncheon, and trophy presentation at Galuppi's).
MLK Poetry Jam: Pompano Beach
Saturday, January 17 | 2:00 – 8:00 PM | $25+
Ali Cultural Arts Center
A soul-stirring musical poetry experience set against the powerful backdrop of MLK Weekend. Guests are invited to dress in elegant all-black attire and immerse themselves in a night of expression, artistry, and cultural celebration.
A Community United
The 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations show Pompano Beach’s dedication to honoring Dr. King’s dream. This is done through fellowship, creativity, and working together. Residents, families, and visitors are encouraged to participate, reflect, and celebrate together.
For event details, tickets, and updates, visit the City of Pompano Beach events calendar.
Presented by:
The Pompano Beach Memorial MLK Committee
The City of Pompano Beach