MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Consulate in Miami, led by Consul General Oliver Mair, is pleased to announce the Hybrid Launch of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2026. This special event invites Jamaican nationals and friends to join in Florida for an update on preparations for the upcoming conference. The meeting promises to foster collaboration and strengthen ties between Jamaica and its global diaspora.

The launch will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM, at Miramar City Hall, located at 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025. The event will feature a keynote address by The Hon. Alando Terrelonge, MP, JP, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Register to attend in person: jadiasporaconference2026.eventbrite.com

Join via Zoom: https://bit.ly/40rGHV9

Minister Terrelonge is expected to share insights on the conference’s objectives, ongoing initiatives, and opportunities for diaspora engagement.

This hybrid gathering aims to reach attendees both in person and virtually. In addition, it ensures broad access for Jamaicans across Florida and beyond.

Consul General Oliver Mair has emphasized the importance of community participation as Jamaica prepares for its 11th Biennial Diaspora Conference. The event is designed to update nationals and encourage feedback. It will also highlight ways the diaspora can play an active role in the nation’s development.

All Jamaican nationals and members of the wider Caribbean community are encouraged to attend and contribute to this landmark occasion. The launch sets the stage for a strong conference. It continues the tradition of meaningful dialogue and partnership between Jamaica and its diaspora.

11th Biennial Diaspora Conference

Registration is now open for the 11th Biennial Diaspora Conference. It runs from June 14 to June 18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.