Lauderhill To Host Buyer-Supplier Matchmaker For Upcoming GO Bond Projects

LAUDERHILL — Local businesses, contractors, suppliers, consultants and service providers will have a direct opportunity to connect with buyers and project partners tied to upcoming city projects. This will take place during the Buyer-Supplier Matchmaker Event on Tuesday, June 23. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center- 3800 NW 11th Place.

Hosted by Mayor Denise D. Grant, the event is designed to help local firms learn about future opportunities connected to RISE Lauderhill General Obligation Bond capital improvements. These include infrastructure, public facilities, parks, public safety and community improvement projects.

The matchmaker is intended to connect public investment with local economic opportunity. It does this by introducing Lauderhill-area businesses to buyers, prime contractors and project representatives preparing for upcoming city work.

For small, minority-owned, women-owned and emerging businesses, the event offers access to information, relationships and contracting pathways. These can help firms compete, build capacity and prepare for future city projects.

City leaders say the effort supports a broader goal. They want bond-funded projects to create local jobs. In addition, they also want business growth and long-term community value.

“This event reflects a simple principle: when Lauderhill rises, it rises together,” Grant said. “By connecting local businesses with real project opportunities, we are strengthening our economy, supporting families and building a city that works for everyone.”