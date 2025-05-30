Local News

Lauderhill Launches Peace Month 2025 with Community Rally

Urgent Call to End Gun Violence

Peace Rally 2024 - Photo Credit: David I Muir
Peace Rally 2024 – Photo Credit: David I Muir

LAUDERHILL – The City of Lauderhill will launch Peace Month 2025 with a Peace Rally & Resource Fair on Sunday, June 1, from 3 PM to 6 PM at Lauderhill City Hall (5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.). Now in its third year, this annual commemoration of National Gun Violence Awareness Month serves as an urgent call to end gun violence. It also aims to unite the community in healing and action.

Led by Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn and powered by the Lauderhill Peace365 initiative, the rally will feature the unveiling of a youth-created Peace Quilt. It will also include Peace Maker Awards honoring local changemakers, live performances, and 15 resource vendors. Additionally, there will be the launch of 21 Days of Prayer and Fasting for Peace and Prosperity in Lauderhill. The first 200 people to register and attend will receive a complimentary Peace365 shirt.

Peace Month in Lauderhill

Peace Month will go on throughout June. It will feature community events like Youth and Adult Peace Empowerment Workshops. There will also be a hands-on Community Peace Garden project. These experiences are designed to equip residents with tools for emotional wellness, conflict resolution, and civic responsibility.

“Peace Month is our city’s invitation to every resident to be part of the solution,” said Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn. “When we come together—government, nonprofits, families, and faith-based organizations—we create a Lauderhill where everyone has the opportunity to feel safe, be healthy, and thrive.”

This initiative is made possible through the support of dedicated community partners. These include the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, United Way of Broward County, and the Lauderhill Health and Prosperity Partnership (LHPP).

With more than 140 confirmed shootings and over 2,000 domestic disturbance calls in Lauderhill in 2024, this year’s Peace Month is more than symbolic—it’s a rallying cry for real change.

For full event details or to RSVP, visit: www.lauderhill-fl.gov/peacemonth

 

