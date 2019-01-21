Lauderhill Fresco y Más Store Awards Local Elementary Schools

Local elementary schools recently participated in the grocer’s community engagement program

LAUDERHILL – Fresco y Más, in partnership with Fresco y Más|Contribuye, awarded three Lauderhill elementary schools a total of $2,750 during a celebration this weekend at the new store that opened in December.

Fresco y Más hosted a community engagement competition at its new Lauderhill location in partnership with Lauderhill schools Paul Turner Elementary, Castle Hill Elementary and Royal Palm Elementary.

Customers were encouraged to participate and vote for their favorite school upon checkout from Dec. 5 to Dec. 31.

On Saturday, January 19th the school with the most votes were awarded a $2,000 donation, second place will receive $500 and the third-place winner will receive $250.

Lauderhill Fresco y Más Community Engagement Winners

1st Place: Paul Turner Elementary, $2,000

2nd Place: Castle Hill Elementary, $500

3rd Place: Royal Palm Elementary, $250