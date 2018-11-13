Last Chance for Thousands to Re-Register for Temporary Protected Status

MIAMI – TPS Recipients, Faith and Community Leaders Urge TPS recipients who did not re-register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to re-register now!

Family Action Network Movement (FANM) invites you to join them on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, to discuss the developments in the Ramos v Nielsen case related to TPS.

On October 3, Judge Chen in Ramos issued a preliminary injunction (“PI”) in the plaintiffs’ favor, suspending as unconstitutional, while the injunction is in effect, implementation of Department of Homeland Security’s TPS termination decisions for Haiti, El Salvador, Sudan, and Nicaragua.

TPS for Haiti will virtually certainly NOT end on the prior specific date; the government will automatically extend it to approximately 9 months or more. TPS Recipients who didn’t re-register in 2017 or 2018 out of fear, confusion, or another good reason can and should seek to re-register now.

The government has agreed to give such applications “presumptive weight” as being filed late for good cause meaning they should be granted and then entitled to the TPS extensions.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM), stated, “I’m encouraging TPS Recipients who did not register out of fear in 2017 or 2018 to do so now. This is their last chance, if they do not seize it, they could possibly be out for good this time.”