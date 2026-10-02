Politics

Last Call to Register: Broward Voter Deadline Is Oct. 5 for 2026 Midterm Election

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Broward Voter Registration Deadline
Photo courtesy depositphotos.com
Broward Voter Registration Deadline
Photo courtesy depositphotos.com

 

BROWARD COUNTY — Eligible Broward County residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in Florida’s Nov. 3 general election, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office said.

Residents who are not registered to vote in Florida must submit a completed voter registration application by the deadline to participate. Applications are available at BrowardVotes.gov. Already registered? Check your voter status now and confirm that your information is accurate and up to date.

“Registering to vote is the first step toward making your voice heard,” Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to vote in this upcoming election to honor their civic duty by participating in the upcoming general election.”

Key dates for Broward voters

  • Voter registration deadline: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026
  • Early voting: 19-Nov. 1, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vote-by-Mail request deadline: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, by 5 p.m.
  • Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make a voting plan: Visit BrowardVotes.gov to register, check or update voter information, request a Vote-by-Mail ballot and review election details.

Follow @BrowardVotes on social media for deadline alerts, early voting updates and Election Day information.

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Vote Attorney Tamar Hamilton Broward County Circuit Court Judge

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South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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