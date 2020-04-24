LASCO Chin Foundation – COVID-19 Care Packages

With many of our fellow Jamaicans finding it difficult to support their families at this time our School Outreach and Support Programmes have changed gear to fill the need.

Students and Families are now receiving COVID CarePackages each of which can support a family of (3) three for approximately one week.

Each package contains a mixture of fresh fruits and vegetables, sanitary products, food and water. Many individuals and corporate companies have also pitched in by donating these packages to other Jamaicans in need.

You can join in!

Click on this link to make a donation now: https://lascofoundation.org/