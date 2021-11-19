Langi ‘Dances’ Ahead of The Festive Season

Morale and vigor at an all-time high for multi-genre recording artiste and composer/producer Langi. Especially as he preps new music ahead of 2022.

[NEW YORK] – Langi has recently put the finishing tweaks to his upcoming project ‘Dancing,’ which strategically comes just ahead of the festive season.

The theme of the track can be best defined as ‘festive freedom’. The instrumental is a complimentary melodic mixture of afro-pop elements over a soothing but feet-swinging dancehall rhythm.

Throughout the ensemble, Langi in detail sings about the awkward chemistry that arises between a man and a woman when he engages her for a dance that she has no interest in, but is just looking to enjoy her night with no strings attached.

“Dancing, is a feel good, free spirited track. One that urges ladies to just dance and have fun” stated an elated Langi.

The single was composed, mixed, and mastered by Khalangi ‘Langi’ Gayle, produced for Javaughn ‘Prexx Play’ White and is expected for worldwide consumption on November 26th 2021 both physically and digitally.

Pre-Save / Purchase your copy of Dancing here / https://onerpm.link/968939783254

Musical Successes In 2021

While actively manifesting greatness and exercising Patience, successful would be the only description for Langi’s 2021 campaign.

Langi released a total of nine (9) tracks this year; including two compilations Wolf Pack Series & Just How I Feel with a track entitled “Icy.”

He has amassed over eighty-thousand (80,000) streams for the musical year thus far across all platforms of which approx. 28,000 came from four (4) official music videos via YouTube.

To conclude his year with an amazing feat, Langi had also connected with Jamaican influenced US rapper Bobby Shmurda in studio to work on various projects including his #1 track Crocodile Teeth (Remix) feature on Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth LP.

Langi is currently working on an official visual for Dancing and another EP for the musical year of 2022.