Lanfranco Pescante: Perseverance and Passion as Pillars of the Hospitality Business

Lanfranco Pescante demonstrates how dedication, passion, and vision can turn a dream into reality through his thriving career in the hospitality business.

Starting from a humble role as a dishwasher in the United States, he carved a path that led him to become a successful entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, with flourishing ventures in both Italy and abroad.

In this article, he shares his experiences and offers valuable advice on how to build and manage a successful business in this challenging yet fascinating sector.

What is the first step to starting a hospitality business?

According to Pescante, everything begins with the courage to step out of your comfort zone. “Many people give up on their dreams due to fear of uncertainty,” he explains. “But it’s essential to take the leap, embrace challenges, and start learning from the ground up.”

For him, working in various roles within the industry – from customer service to operational management – is crucial to fully understanding the dynamics of the business.

Pescante believes the hospitality sector is a unique school of life, teaching lessons like respect for others, discipline, and resilience. “It’s not just about learning to run a business but about developing skills that also impact your personal life,” he adds. “And above all, you must understand that being an entrepreneur requires constant commitment, seven days a week.”

Essential qualities for success

Determination is the key to everything. Pescante emphasizes the importance of never giving up, even when facing the toughest challenges.

“The journey will be full of obstacles, but you need to overcome them with tenacity and passion,” he states. According to him, passion fuels motivation during difficult times and helps endure the long hours of work the industry demands.

“It’s not just about being motivated by external results,” he continues. “You must believe in your vision and have the desire to make a difference. This mindset helps you stay focused on your goals without being distracted by those who don’t share your ambition.”

Knowing the industry: an indispensable requirement

For Pescante, success is impossible without a deep understanding of the industry. “Understanding how every role works, from the simplest to the most complex, is fundamental,” he explains. “Only those who have a comprehensive knowledge of how a hospitality business operates can make informed strategic decisions.”

Practical experience is equally crucial. “You must be willing to get involved, listen, ask questions, and learn from others, perhaps with the help of an experienced mentor,” advises Pescante. “This humility and openness to learning are essential for growth.”

Standing out in a competitive market

In such a crowded sector, differentiation is critical. Pescante believes that customer service is the heart of hospitality.

“Providing an authentic experience delivered with genuine care makes all the difference,” he says. For him, passion and authenticity are elements that customers perceive and appreciate. “A guest leaving your venue with a smile is the best investment you can make.”

While innovation is important, it should never overshadow the core of the business: customer care. “Technology and new trends can improve efficiency, but nothing can replace human warmth and personalized attention,” he emphasizes.

The right leadership at the center of success

Another crucial aspect of success in the hospitality sector is leadership. For Pescante, a leader must inspire and motivate their team by embodying values like commitment, humility, and passion. “A good leader doesn’t just guide but works alongside their team, demonstrating that success is a collective achievement,” he explains.

Creating a positive work environment where every team member feels valued is essential for getting the best out of people. “A leader must listen and understand their collaborators’ needs, fostering a climate of trust and collaboration,” he adds.

Mistakes to avoid and how to overcome them

Pescante warns against a common mistake: underestimating the complexity of the sector. “Many think opening a restaurant or hotel is simple, but it’s one of the most demanding businesses in the world,” he cautions. A lack of experience and solid planning often leads to failure. “You must work hard, accept sacrifices, and have a long-term vision,” he explains. “Success doesn’t come immediately, but with perseverance and effort, great achievements are possible.”

Guests and their satisfaction at the heart of every venture

Among emerging trends, Pescante highlights the growing demand for personalized experiences and the need to adapt to an increasingly diverse clientele. “Understanding what your guests are looking for and offering them a tailored experience can turn an ordinary stay into an unforgettable memory.”

By focusing on guests and creating memorable experiences that inspire them to say, “I want to come back” or “I’ll recommend this place to my friends,” it’s possible to build a business with lasting success.

For Pescante, the ultimate secret to success lies in believing in your dreams and never giving up. “Even in the darkest nights, the sun always rises,” he says, quoting Victor Hugo. “If you have the courage to step out of your comfort zone and work with dedication, you can achieve any goal. Dreams come true only if you chase them with all your heart.”