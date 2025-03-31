Land We Love: A New Rhythm by Mr Pike

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Producer and recording artiste Mr Pike is endorsing camaraderie with his latest rhythm Land We Love.

The veteran act who is the principal of the Mind Bending Music Group launched the project on Wednesday at Janga’s Soundbar and Grill in Kingston.

“The rhythm name came about after I made the song Stand In Love For The Land We Love, and everything came together beautifully. This project actually started in 2022… after the first two tracks, I felt like something special was about to happen and so I invited a couple other artistes to the project,” Mr Pike said at Wednesday’s launch.

The rhythm also features Nature Ellis, Nesbeth, Tabeta Cshae, Ras Bogle, Black-er, and Fella Million.

Wednesday’s launch saw performances from most of the acts in front of a supportive crowd.

Mr Pike further noted that all artistes a part of the rhythm were intentionally incorporated because of their talent and interest.

“Nesbeth was actually the first person I invited on the rhythm at Tuff Gong Studios, while I was recording my song. After my recording, he said he loved the rhythm and we worked out some business and next thing you know, Nesbeth is a part of the project… as for Nature Ellis, from the first time I heard his voice, I felt like he was the best male vocalist in Jamaica. So, I made sure to make it a point to hit him up,” he said.

Aside from music, Mr Pike is also an entrepreneur and is involved in several philanthropic efforts. He has provided monetary and moral support to youths in countries such as the United States, Jamaica and Harare in Zimbabwe.

He hopes his latest effort will be a beacon of light.