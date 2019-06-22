By June 22, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

L.A.W. – Life After Work – July 5, 2019

The New L.A.W. – Life After Work

I T Parker Center (On The Intercoastal) 901 NE 3rd St. Dania Beach

FOOD – FRIENDS – MUSIC – DRINKS

LIFE AFTER WORK is an event designed to provide a relaxed atmosphere for the 25-50 adult age group to network. Music and food are the accents that set the mood for this afternoon/evening setting.

Free Admission – Free Parking Call: (305) 623-5078 or visit: LAW Fridays

Please like & share:
Posted in: Video
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: