L.A.W. – Life After Work – July 5, 2019
The New L.A.W. – Life After Work
I T Parker Center (On The Intercoastal) 901 NE 3rd St. Dania Beach
FOOD – FRIENDS – MUSIC – DRINKS
LIFE AFTER WORK is an event designed to provide a relaxed atmosphere for the 25-50 adult age group to network. Music and food are the accents that set the mood for this afternoon/evening setting.
Free Admission – Free Parking Call: (305) 623-5078 or visit: LAW Fridays
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.