L.A.W. – Life After Work – July 5, 2019

PEOPLE PROFILE AWARDS 2019 – Ordinary People Doing Extraordinary Things!

Fort Lauderdale – The Fourth staging of the annual People Profile Awards, an event created to acknowledge individuals in their Community whose stories inspire, motivate or educate others, will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Broward Performing Arts Amaturo Theatre, Fort Lauderdale. People Profile was founded and developed by Lecturer Dr. Allan […]