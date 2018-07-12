Kumar Bent Leaves Raging Fyah to Pursue Solo Career

Kingston, Jamaica – Kumar Bent, lead singer for Grammy Nominated Reggae group Raging Fyah has announced his departure from the group, and the beginning of his solo career. He will be known as Kumar Bent of Raging Fyah.

After an eight-year run with the group, Kumar made the decision to leave in pursuit of his solo career, a decision that was made after lengthy deliberation. Raging Fyah has released three albums entitled Judgement Day (2014), Destiny (2014) and Everlasting (2016), for which they earned a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.

Upcoming tour dates that are confirmed bookings will be honored, and fans can expect their new album, due in August via their label VP Records. The group will continue with Delroy ‘Pele’ Hamilton aka Bassie and Demar ‘Demz’ Gayle on the keyboards. The group will remain with Lukes Morgan as management.

Speaking to select media, Kumar said “this journey has been a joy. I am thankful for the opportunities received in my time with Raging Fyah, and the Fyah Squad who are the greatest fans. This part of the life cycle calls for me to move on to the next chapter. I am confident in what is coming next.”

The groups website and all social media handles will remain active. Additional details about Kumars plans and Raging Fyah’s plans will be shared over the next few weeks.